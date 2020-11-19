Kelly Walsh's Colten Atkinson, Sian Realing sign with MSU-Billings soccer

Kelly Walsh seniors Colten Atkinson and Sian Realing both signed their Letters of Intent on Thursday to play soccer at Montana State-Billings.
Atkinson, a 2019 Class 4A all-state selection, and Realing helped lead the Trojans to the consolation championship at the 2019 state tournament. Kelly Walsh finished 9-7-1 that season. Last year's season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MSU-Billings, which competes in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, went 8-9-2 in 2019.
