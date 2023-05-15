A day in the sun, fishing and education. What could be better than that?

The annual Kid’s Fishing Day returns to Yesness Pond on Saturday, June 3. Kids 14 and under can fish for free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Casper pond on Wyoming Boulevard will be stocked with over 1,500 trout and there will be prizes for the first 50 youngsters to make a catch, according to a press release from the City of Casper.

On top of the half a day of fishing, there will be education tours and goodie bags for all of the kids. The tours will cover bird watching, fish anatomy and the ecosystem of the pond.

“In addition to fishing in Yesness Pond, youth can learn about birds they might see in the area like osprey, wildlife diseases, aquatic invasive species, and so much more,” Janet Milek, public information specialist for Game and Fish, said in the release.

It’s recommended you bring your own fishing poles and lures, but if you don’t have a fishing pole, no worries, North Platte Walleyes Unlimited Club will have more than 300 available to use. Trout Unlimited will have on-site casting lessons, too.

Kid’s Fishing Day is sponsored by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the Community Recreation Foundation.

Over a dozen businesses and organizations also came together to make this year’s Fishing Day happen including Wyld Gear, Peden’s, Ugly Bug Fly Shop and Kistler Tent and Awning among several others. Pepsi will have a “hydration station” and The Curly Wolf Den will be selling shaved ice, according to the release.

The event has been a Casper staple for 28 years. Residents flock to the pond with kids in tow each year for the easy outdoor recreation.

The press release reminds attendees to dress appropriately for what weather Wyoming may dish out. The Natrona County Health Department will provide sunscreen station and first-aid supplies.

Parking in the lot at the pond itself is limited but there will be an overflow lot at Crest Hill Elementary School.

Event registration starts at 9 a.m. To find more information you can call 307-235-8484.