Laramie, Lander try to defend their girls swimming state championships

A season that began back in August comes to a conclusion this weekend at the 2020 Wyoming State High School Girls Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie.

The host Plainsmen have won three consecutive Class 4A team titles and have the top-end talent and depth to make it four in a row. Senior Katie McPherson is the defending state champ in the 100-yard freestyle and enters with 4A's top times in both the 50 free and 100 backstroke. . McPherson also swam on Laramie's state-winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.

Junior Anna Roesler also swam on two state championship relay teams last year -- 400 free and 200 medley -- and boasts the classification's top times in the 200 free and 500 free. Also expected to be in contention for top podium finishes for the Plainsmen are sophomores Ashlyn Mathes and Therese Richardson, both of whom won state titles on relay teams last year.

With junior Berkeley Christensen leading the way, Gillette expects to be in contention for team honors as well. Christensen is the two-time defending state champ in both the 200 free and 100 butterfly and comes into the week with the top times in both the 100 fly and 200 individual medley. Camels sophomore Skye Rehard has posted the fastest time in the 100 breast. In addition, the Camels have the best times in both the 200 medley and 400 free relays.