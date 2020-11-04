Laramie, Lander try to defend their girls swimming state championships

A season that began back in August comes to a conclusion this weekend at the 2020 Wyoming State High School Girls Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie.
The host Plainsmen have won three consecutive Class 4A team titles and have the top-end talent and depth to make it four in a row. Senior Katie McPherson is the defending state champ in the 100-yard freestyle and enters with 4A's top times in both the 50 free and 100 backstroke. . McPherson also swam on Laramie's state-winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.
Junior Anna Roesler also swam on two state championship relay teams last year -- 400 free and 200 medley -- and boasts the classification's top times in the 200 free and 500 free. Also expected to be in contention for top podium finishes for the Plainsmen are sophomores Ashlyn Mathes and Therese Richardson, both of whom won state titles on relay teams last year.
With junior Berkeley Christensen leading the way, Gillette expects to be in contention for team honors as well. Christensen is the two-time defending state champ in both the 200 free and 100 butterfly and comes into the week with the top times in both the 100 fly and 200 individual medley. Camels sophomore Skye Rehard has posted the fastest time in the 100 breast. In addition, the Camels have the best times in both the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Natrona County senior Gabi Haigler is chasing her third consecutive diving championship and has the state's top score on 11 dives.
The only other returning champ in 4A is Rock Springs junior Abi Robinson-Kim, who won both the 200 IM and 100 back last year.
Kelly Walsh is paced by senior River Waldock, who has the top time in the 100 free, and freshman Chayse Schierkolk, who has the No. 2 time in the 50 free and the No. 4 mark in the 100 free.
Class 3A could see a changing of the guard with both Buffalo and Green River poised to end Lander's four-year run at the top.
Individually, the swimmer who has made the biggest splash in recent weeks is Cody's Tara Joyce. The sophomore set two 3A state records at the West Conference meet on Oct. 24, winning the 200 free in 1 minute, 53.83 seconds and the 500 free in 5:12.77. Joyce also won the 100 free at the meet.
Lyman senior Brynlee Busskohl has a chance to win her third consecutive state title in the 100 breaststroke, an event she set the state record in at last year's meet with a time of 1:05.47. This season Busskohl has 3A's top times in the 100 breast, 50 free and 100 fly.
Also seeking repeat titles are Newcastle senior Hannah Gross (200 free), Buffalo junior Makenna Lambert (200 IM), Lander junior Ashlon Koch (100 fly, 500 free) and Powell senior diver Emma Karhu.
Class 4A gets things started with the prelims Thursday followed by the finals on Friday morning. Class 3A has its prelims Friday with the finals set for Saturday morning.
