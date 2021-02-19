Laramie wins fourth consecutive Class 4A state swimming and diving championship

Laramie won just two individual events, but the Plainsmen’s depth was enough to lift them to their fourth consecutive Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Swimming and Diving Championship on Friday in Laramie.

Junior Mace Spiker-Miller defended his state title in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.43 seconds and classmate Dylan Bressler won the diving with a state-record 515.35 points to lead the way for Laramie, which finished with 270 points. Kelly Walsh was second with 249 points, followed by Cheyenne Central (233) and Cheyenne South (xxx).

Cheyenne South senior Jared Price, who won the 200 freestyle (1:44.93) and defended his title in the 500 free (4:54.44) as well as swimming on the Bison’s state championship 200 medley relay team, was named the Athlete of the Meet and the Athlete of the Year. Laramie’s Tom Hudson was the Coach of the Year.

Kelly Walsh senior Carter Mahoney and Cheyenne Central sophomore Ethan Merrill also captured two individual gold medals. Mahoney placed first in the 50 free (21.19) and the 100 free (47.63) while Merrill finished atop the podium in the 200 IM (2:00.37) and the 100 breaststroke (59.84).