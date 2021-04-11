 Skip to main content
Lauren Taubert wins heptathlon, sets new personal record at Jim Click Invite
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Lauren Taubert wins heptathlon, sets new personal record at Jim Click Invite

Kansas State senior Lauren Taubert, a 2016 graduate of Natrona County High School, set a personal record in the heptathlon over the weekend, winning the event at the Jim Click Invitational at the University of Arizona with 5,831 points. Taubert now has the top collegiate score in the heptathlon this year.

At the Jim Click, Taubert won the 200-meter dash (24.34 seconds) and tied for first in the high jump (5 feet, 7.75 inches). She also finished second and set a personal record in the shot put with a toss of 39-07.75.

She also placed third in the 100 hurdles (13.69), the long jump (19-04.75) and the 800 (2:16.21) and was fifth in the javelin toss (122-08).

Lauren Taubert

Taubert
