Local hospice director named as 'Women of Influence' honoree

The Wyoming Business Report named Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Executive Director Kilty Brown as a "Women of Influence" in the health care field for 2022.

Brown, who has been at the helm of the hospice center since 2017, is a registered nurse, has a master's degree in public administration from the University of Washington and has graduated from Leadership Wyoming, a nonprofit that trains authority figures in many different career fields.

"Under her leadership, Central Wyoming Hospice has doubled patient care, tripled the number of volunteers, and doubled the number of pre-hospice clients," a release from the nonprofit said. "This growth allowed the organization to re-open a second hospice home."

The nonprofit serves "more than 400 patients and families, as well as hundreds of other community members through their free Grief Care and Transitions program."

The release noted that, in addition to Brown's personal standards of "honesty, fairness, and kindness with leadership values," the nonprofit also has provided $248,000 in Charity Care, and "nobody is turned away for the inability to pay."

The Wyoming Business Report names honorees in various different fields, like hospitality, travel & tourism, government and economic development. There are 20 honorees this year, including Brown, according to the business report's website.

Brown takes seriously her job to ease the transition for those who are in their last days as well as for the families that surround them.

"She considers providing comfort in an individual's last days one of the greatest honors of her career," the release said.