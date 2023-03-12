Monte Vista, Colo. — Emma DeHerrera took a walk around Monte Vista High School.

Minutes earlier, a student had insulted DeHerrera and her teaching. A seasoned educator may have shrugged off the incident as Loree Harvey, Monte Vista’s life sciences teacher, had suggested, but DeHerrera didn’t.

She needed some space and a short break to collect herself and quiet the girl’s words. They still rang in her head — I just don’t like you. I can’t learn from you.

DeHerrera, 23, already felt out of place, and the incident only added to her doubts about her future. Her experience so far had been stressful and lonely. And relatively unexpected.

DeHerrera was destined to be a teacher.

Picture a childhood bedroom.

Maybe it’s got Marvel superhero figurines stacked on a bookshelf or table. Or a poster of a musician on a cream-colored wall. Or basketball shoes and a soccer ball lying on the floor.

In elementary school, DeHerrera filled her bedroom with classroom supplies.

She had a whiteboard and markers and brought home the science experiments and math problems she collected at school. At one point, DeHerrera even asked her parents for an overhead transparency projector.

She would sit her younger brother down, sometimes by force, and teach him whatever she had learned. DeHerrera thought little of the material that went over his head.

All she wanted to do was teach.

Much of her passion for education was natural, rooted in her own love of learning. But some of it came from her teachers, whom she loved.

“I just always really thought a lot of teachers,” she said.

After a short stint as a premedical student at nearby Adams State University, DeHerrera pivoted to education her sophomore year. As she was working through Adams State’s teaching program and pursuing a senior thesis in biology, Scott Wiedeman, the superintendent of Monte Vista School District, was paying attention.

DeHerrera’s mother worked in the district and Wiedeman knew that DeHerrera was preparing to become a teacher.

Whenever Wiedeman saw DeHerrera, he would ask her how close she was to graduating.

He had a chemistry position to fill.

Searching for solutions

Monte Vista High School had been struggling to find a replacement after the school’s chemistry teacher quit a few days before the start of the fall 2021 semester, a familiar situation for Wyoming school districts.

In the interim, the district had asked Gary Wilkinson, the school’s retired chemistry teacher and school board president, to return to the classroom.

It wasn’t the first time Monte Vista School District had struggled to find a teacher. As in rural Wyoming, the district has a hard time replacing teachers when they leave.

Attracting new educators to Monte Vista, a close-knit agricultural community of some 4,250 on the western edge of Colorado’s San Luis Valley, can be difficult.

Life in the community is deeply intertwined. Teachers attend athletic events on their time off. Administrators drive students to and from myriad activities on the weekends. Many families go back generations.

The town has several restaurants, even more if you include Dairy Queen, Sonic, Subway and Pizza Hut. But winters are cold, and Monte Vista lacks amenities like Walmart and a hospital.

The pay is low, too.

Colorado ranks among the worst states in the U.S. for teacher pay, including third to last in starting teacher salary, according to the National Education Association, trailing Wyoming significantly.

Those headwinds have always made teacher attrition and retention a concern for Monte Vista’s administration, even more so lately amid a growing string of local, state and national teacher shortages.

“We’ve got to do everything we can once we get them to kind of latch on,” Wiedeman said.

So as DeHerrera was weighing her future in teaching, Wiedeman and the district’s other leaders were working on plans to keep teachers.

At Monte Vista High School and Bill Metz Elementary, principals Jose Ortega and Gabe Futrell were doubling down on longstanding efforts to build school communities where teachers felt supported and appreciated.

They and their administrative teams were spending time in classrooms, coaching teachers and building relationships with students and staff. They were collaborating with educators, providing platforms for teachers to share their voices and shape their schools and careers. And, in a relatively new development, the two school leaders were emphasizing teacher well-being and expanding mental health efforts, most notably by partnering with a community foundation to create wellness rooms where teachers could relax.

Some educators still left, but Monte Vista was finding success with DeHerrera and other educators.

In the process, the district was creating a teacher retention blueprint for rural school districts in Colorado, Wyoming and across the Mountain West. One that doesn’t require a lot of money or approval from a statehouse.

The philosophy can be distilled into one idea:

“You’ve got to try and treat your people like kings and queens and give them support where they need it,” Wiedeman said.

Time

Most days Ortega, the principal of Monte Vista High School, walks 35,000 steps.

On a recent Thursday morning shortly after the first-period bell, he strolled through the hallway, one of the dozens of cups of coffee he drinks daily in his right hand.

Ortega wore blue jeans, a green and yellow Monte Vista wrestling sweatshirt and a walkie-talkie on his right hip. A little more than halfway through the school year, Ortega was on his third pair of Asics tennis shoes.

He peeked his head inside the studio where the school’s art teacher and her students glanced up from their tables. Almost immediately they put their heads down and went back to work.

Next, it was Chris Vance’s classroom. Vance implored his students to share what they were learning, explaining that later that day they would print 3D models for the local weed district.

Ortega spoke to the students for a few minutes before moving next door to DeHerrera’s classroom.

“Morning,” he said, as DeHerrera looked toward the door and their eyes met.

Some students turned before quickly returning to their work, doing their best to look studious. Most didn’t. For a few minutes, Ortega stood inside the door listening as DeHerrera taught.

As he neared the end of the first-floor hall, Ortega came across a group of science fair students sitting on the ground.

They were waiting for transportation to the San Luis Valley’s regional science fair, a competition that Monte Vista High School usually dominates.

Ortega spoke to one student who studied the flammability of flours.

“I like how you call it the experiment and not the explosion,” Ortega said.

“It’s less professional if I say explosion,” she replied, as they both laughed.

Ortega stepped inside Harvey’s life sciences classroom, which was bustling with last-minute preparations.

Ortega said hello to students and asked Harvey logistical questions about the fair before once again disappearing out the door, headed toward the classrooms upstairs.

Nearly every morning, Ortega works his way through the academic wing of the high school, stopping at each classroom to greet teachers and their students.

Sometimes he says nothing, simply watching and making eye contact with the teacher. Other times Ortega says, “Good morning,” or “Morning. How’s it going?” or “How are you doing?”

Gabe Futrell, the principal of Bill Metz Elementary, does the same, welcoming teachers alongside students every morning in his own Asics a few blocks away.

Their rounds are rooted in a training and coaching program called Capturing Kids’ Hearts that the district implemented across its schools several years back. Wiedeman, Ortega and Futrell credit the program with shaping their school cultures and creating a close and supportive environment for students and staff.

It emphasizes relationship building between teachers and students to improve social and emotional well-being, with teachers asked to get to know their students beyond an academic setting.

Ortega, Futrell and other administrators in Monte Vista School District have taken that work to include prioritizing relationships with their teachers, and they and their staff point to those relationships as one of the keys to keeping them.

The most visible sign of their commitment is the time that they spend in classrooms. On any given day, you can likely find Ortega, Futrell or Angel Whitmer, the high school’s instructional coach, in a room chatting with a teacher or observing and coaching them.

“If I’m not in all classrooms once a day, I haven’t done my job,” Ortega said.

In the first quarter of the school year alone, Ortega and Whitmer conducted 176 teacher observations with the high school’s roughly two dozen educators.

A teacher observation could look like anything from a relatively brief 10-minute visit to a more intensive effort to work with a teacher on improving student engagement or tailoring their teaching style.

Expert teachers might get a monthly visit. Those who recently started at the school or who are new teachers or struggling in one facet or another get weekly visits.

“I don’t think it matters how small or big your school is. If we’re not building relationships with our kids and staff around us, then there’s no way we’re going to be able to teach,” Whitmer said.

At Bill Metz Elementary, Futrell and the school’s instructional coach also frequent classrooms. But they have also developed a system of peer-to-peer coaching with six teachers volunteering to train and serve as coaches.

Every teacher receives a coach each quarter who offers them consistent feedback and support. As of mid-February, Futrell and Bill Metz Elementary’s other coaches had done 219 observations with teachers.

“I’m listening to even other schools in the [San Luis] Valley that just don’t have the support in their coaching system that we have here,” said Heather Smith, a third grade teacher at Bill Metz Elementary. “That is huge to be able to have someone to meet with every week, and they’re observing you and they’re not coming with any type of judgment.”

In his decade as a teacher, Futrell saw the difference that ever present school administrators can make.

“As a teacher, I felt connected to my principal because I’d see them every day. I think it’s important,” he said. “That’s one of the things that I learned from my previous principals is that you need to have good relationships with your staff. If we expect them to be doing something — having empathy for kids and those things — we need to do that with them, too.”

The simple act of being visible can make a difference.

DeHerrera has noticed that Ortega’s time in the classroom improves the focus of her students, which benefits her teaching.

“Just seeing him can change the whole climate of the class,” she said. “It just sets a tone for the room.”

Jenny Owsley, a second grade teacher at Bill Metz Elementary, left another nearby school district and joined Monte Vista in part because of the environment that Futrell has cultivated.

“He has taken time to know the type of teacher I am and the type of worker I am,” Owsley said. “[The school’s administrators] are always present. I feel like that’s how they showed me they were invested is I felt their presence all the time.”

For Smith, her own retention links directly to the time that Futrell spends in the classroom and the emphasis he and the school district place on relationships.

“The number one reason why I’m here and have stayed here is my principal, the people that I work with [and] the supportive atmosphere,” she said.

Collaboration

There was a point during the coronavirus pandemic when Monte Vista and the world were shutting down.

As the state and county health offices were putting in place public health measures to reduce the risk of disease, teachers in Monte Vista School District were pivoting online and adapting to meet the needs of their students.

Amid the chaos, the district turned to its teachers.

“Whatever we could give them voice about we did,” Futrell said. “I think that was really the beginning of the real intentional work to make sure that teachers were valued and heard.”

Though the pandemic highlighted the necessity of teacher involvement, Monte Vista High School and Bill Metz Elementary had already been working to spur collaboration and communication between teachers and administrators.

Futrell and Ortega use the buzzy phrase “distributive leadership,” which is essentially collective management and shared decision-making, to describe their approaches. They give teachers platforms where they can share their ideas and concerns. And they empower teachers to make decisions that shape their schools and their experiences.

“In order to be a strong, effective administrator, you have to have some of that servant leadership style,” Ortega said.

At its simplest, it looks like this:

At the beginning of the school year, teachers at the high school rotated through lunch duty on a six-week cycle.

But lunch duty sucks.

So three teachers came forward during the school’s January workday.

“We would do lunch duty every day if you’re able to get us free lunch,” they said.

“Done,” Ortega told them.

They took the offer before the school’s teachers. When asked, everyone raised their hand in agreement. No more lunch duty for them. More time to plan lessons, work with other educators or take a break.

Less stress for the school’s teachers.

It’s a simple example, but one that is replicated time and again at Monte Vista High School and Bill Metz Elementary. Both schools have teacher-led committees that allow educators to have a say in how the schools operate.

Bill Metz Elementary has three, including a “building leadership team” that serves as a de facto executive committee.

Futrell has had teacher-led teams since he first started as the principal at Bill Metz Elementary 12 years ago. As he has learned and evolved as a school leader, so have the committees.

“They’ve become much more powerful over those 12 years, and I’ve given more power to the team members to make those decisions,” Futrell said.

The deference Futrell shows to teachers has been meaningful for Owsley.

“I feel that I’m heard,” she said. “... There’s always this sense of communication and everyone is in the know. Not everything may always work in the direction we want them, but at least we have the opportunity to voice suggestions.”

Monte Vista High School also has a building leadership team that Wiedeman first implemented when he was principal of the school. It’s something that Ortega has continued since he joined as principal in 2019.

At first, teachers applied to serve three-year terms, but those stints have become more fluid over Ortega’s time.

“Our building leadership team makes the decisions,” Ortega said. “I still reserve the right to veto or [say] ‘these are things that we have to do,’ but they make 99% of the decisions on what happens within our school.”

That includes the current work that the school is doing to revise graduation requirements, but it also includes decisions that more directly impact teachers.

In one case, teachers wanted to sync their plan periods with their peers in the same subject areas so they could collaborate more. They brought the idea to Ortega and the building leadership team, and they collectively reconstructed the school’s master schedule. Now teachers in math, science and other subject areas share the same planning period.

“I feel like everybody has a voice in our building, it doesn’t matter who you are,” Harvey said.

The agency that Ortega gives teachers doesn’t end with formal committees either. More recently, the high school has been listening to teachers about the classes they want to teach.

Courses in ecology, robotics, women’s history and the history of sport were all borne out of the interests of teachers and students, including a forensics class that DeHerrera has developed and is now teaching.

Another educator wanted to teach the history of film, a course she is ecstatic about this semester, Ortega said.

“That could be the thing that keeps her here,” he said.

The willingness of school administrators to listen makes DeHerrera want to stay.

Last semester — DeHerrera’s second semester teaching — she struggled with the student dynamics in some of her classes.

“I was in tears a lot of days over those classes because I just felt like I couldn’t do it and this wasn’t the job for me,” she said. “I’d even come to Chris [Vance] and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m gonna stick around.’”

At first, DeHerrera kept her concerns close and focused on weathering the challenges herself. But as she grew throughout the semester, she also realized the need for outside support and turned to the school’s administration.

She raised the issue of classroom dynamics. Whitmer and the high school’s administrators asked for a list of the students who were causing issues. Ahead of the next semester, they found those students new schedules that separated them.

It has improved class chemistry and allowed DeHerrera to focus more on teaching.

“I feel like I can teach, and that’s what I came to do,” DeHerrera said. “I love teaching and whenever I get to do that it makes me want to be here.”

Appreciation

Tucked between the cinderblock walls of Bill Metz Elementary is a door that looks like any other.

But the room it guards is not.

Walk inside and it feels like another world from the structured chaos of the hallway outside.

The window on the door is blocked and the shades are drawn. Linens with blue skies and clouds blunt the fluorescent lights.

A gray Everlast punching bag populates one corner of the room, a partially completed puzzle on a nearby table. A treadmill, foosball table, convertible Ping-Pong and pool table, and artificial putting green fill the open room.

Couches and a foldable screen for breastfeeding mothers. A trickling fountain that permeates the room. Books with titles like “The Teacher’s Guide to Self-Care” and “Happy Teachers Change the World.”

The most popular addition: two full-body massage chairs complete with sound-canceling headphones.

The teacher “revitalization” room at Bill Metz Elementary is the product of a partnership between the school and the LOR Foundation, a private philanthropic foundation that aims to support rural communities and improve quality of life.

The intent of the room is to improve teacher well-being and mental health by giving them a space where they can take a moment for themselves and reset.

When Ivette Atencio started her role as LOR’s Monte Vista community officer last year, she began reaching out to schools to introduce LOR’s mission and ask how she and the organization could help.

LOR is active throughout the Mountain West. Its approach is threefold: listen, act and share. Community officers work with local groups to build grants that it then funds, sharing the solutions the organization finds with other communities.

The responses Atencio received from the school district and teachers were clear.

“The first thing I heard was mental health,” she said.

On the encouragement of Wiedeman, the superintendent, Futrell reached out to Atencio with little expectation. He told Atencio that he wanted to focus on school staff.

Bill Metz Elementary is on “turnaround,” a kind of probation in Colorado to improve academic performance, but the dedication of teachers has helped the school to improve its scores and set it on course to drop the designation this year.

At the same time, the pandemic and a subsequent growth in challenging student behaviors, among other issues, have added to the many strains teachers already experience.

“He really showed that emotion of, ‘I care for my teachers and I want to make sure they’re OK,’” Atencio recalled.

LOR had already funded teacher “recharge rooms” in schools in Taos, New Mexico. Futrell and Atencio latched onto the idea of creating a distinctive revitalization room for the teachers at Bill Metz Elementary – the school’s former computer lab was sitting empty.

Futrell met with the school’s staff, and they came up with ideas for the room. Atencio helped draft a grant that they submitted to LOR, which it approved to the tune of $8,600.

The room is only recently finished, so Owsley and Sabina Malouff, a fourth grade teacher at Bill Metz Elementary, said teachers are only beginning to build a habit of using the room. Futrell said he sees someone in the massage chairs every day.

“If I’m having a day, I’ll come in here and sit in the massage chair,” Malouff said.

In conversations, Wiedeman has told Atencio that the wellness efforts have made a difference.

“When I met with him after, he was like, ‘I’ve seen a huge change from everything that LOR is doing. The teachers are happier.’ They’re just very grateful,” she said.

Ortega and Monte Vista High School are now copying the idea from Bill Metz Elementary to create their own revitalization room for teachers.

“If it helps my … teacher calm down with some kids when she comes and walks on the treadmill for 20 minutes, that’s worth the investment for me,” Ortega said. “... It’s about that time away and not seeing this place as just work.

“We know as administrators that we want to do what’s best for kids,” he said. “But in order to do what’s best for kids, you have to have adults who are in a good mindspace and healthy and balanced within themselves, too.”

Other schools in the district are also turning to LOR for help with improving teacher well-being, including one project the organization funded to replace the teacher chairs at the alternative high school.

“It’s the little things,” Atencio said. “Who would think a chair is gonna really make that big of a difference? But it does.”

Some Wyoming teachers say wellness rooms will do little to solve the underlying issues that are driving teachers to leave, and Malouff agrees.

“I think support needs to go beyond just a room,” she said. “That’s when you need a team around you that you don’t want to leave.”

But for Monte Vista’s teachers, the revitalization rooms are not about solving the issues that make their jobs challenging. Instead, they are a sign of appreciation from school leaders and a signal of investment in teachers.

“Teachers don’t get paid enough,” Atencio said. “So it’s adding these extra little things to make them feel valued and [showing] that our community does care for them.”

Answers for Wyoming schools?

Teachers say the work of Monte Vista’s administrators is making a difference. But little data backs the efficacy of their work when it comes to the ultimate goal of retaining educators.

Like Wyoming schools, teachers still leave.

In his 3 1/2-year tenure, Ortega counts three educators, including a counselor, who have left the high school. That number grows by a handful if you include educators who retired, left for medical reasons or joined the school and quit in the middle of the year.

Monte Vista High School has 22 instructional staff, but its “skeleton crew” is currently down a history teacher and has two full-time substitutes in English, though the school is helping them to get certified, Ortega said.

Bill Metz Elementary has had more success retaining teachers, in part because of the school’s stability at principal with Futrell.

Last year none of the school’s 50 staff left. Futrell has two educators who are leaving the school and moving out of the area at the end of the year and another two left at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year because of health concerns, he said.

Amid worries about teacher retention, neither school is without flaws.

Teachers at both schools report struggling with student behaviors, which they said have worsened since the pandemic. Administrators don’t always communicate clear discipline procedures and sometimes they miss the behaviors happening in the classrooms or don’t address them appropriately. And the decisions they make don’t always satisfy teachers.

Yet, teachers like Owsley are leaving other school districts in the San Luis Valley and moving to Monte Vista.

The district Owsley left had more than a dozen teachers leave the same year she did, she said. Seven of her peers now work in Monte Vista. Ortega knows of another school in a nearby community that also lost nearly a dozen educators last year, he said.

“I don’t remember the last time we’ve lost somebody because they just went to a neighboring district,” Futrell said. “It’s because they’re moving away, [a] life change or retirement or that kind of thing. We do a pretty good job of keeping them once we get them, but it’s definitely still a struggle to get them.”

In a sign of the impact the district’s efforts are having, Monte Vista is attracting teachers despite the pay.

Wilkinson, the school board president, said he knows of three teachers who have taken a pay cut to come to Monte Vista.

“We would all like to make more money,” Wilkinson said. “But are you comfortable? Do you feel appreciated where you’re at? We’ve set up a culture — and it’s been a culture ever since I’ve been here — that we try to nurture that, and I think that’s very valuable.”

Research suggests that Monte Vista’s approach to teacher retention could pay off in the long run and serve as a blueprint for Wyoming schools.

A 2022 study of teacher attrition by University of Wyoming education researcher Mark Perkins found that Wyoming teachers who scored higher on well-being metrics were less likely to want to leave the profession.

School administrators who help manage student behavior, build positive relationships with teachers and show them appreciation boost the chances that their teachers will stay in the profession, numerous studies show.

In a prescient 2001 study, Richard Ingersoll, a professor of education and sociology at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education, concluded that policymakers and school leaders must address organizational issues, such as administrative support and teacher involvement, if they want to solve teacher shortages.

Spending time in the classroom, collaborating with teachers and prioritizing teacher well-being are all actions that Wyoming schools can take with little cost and no legislative action.

In at least one of those cases, all it would require is perhaps a new pair of tennis shoes.

To implement Monte Vista School District’s approach, Wyoming schools will have to find answers to a number of factors that make Monte Vista unique.

The district is on a four-day week, which both teachers and administrators say makes a difference.

The district also attracts a number of its former students, including Wiedeman and DeHerrera. Its organic educator pipeline has been aided by the local university and an array of nearby communities that makes it socially and economically viable for teachers and their families to live and work in Monte Vista.

Amid the growing politicization of schools, the Monte Vista community has also maintained civility around education. District administrators and staff report broad and strong support from the community and school board.

“We don’t have school board members with agendas,” Wilkinson said. “We all do have three agendas: students, staff, community.”

Wyoming does share a number of parallels with Monte Vista that it can capitalize on.

Many of the state’s communities have family ties that go back generations. The Wyoming Department of Education and University of Wyoming are working on new initiatives to strengthen the state’s teacher pipeline and support educators throughout their careers. And the LOR Foundation already has a presence in Lander.

Wyoming teacher pay is an advantage. Beginning teachers in the state make roughly $11,000 more than their counterparts in Monte Vista and Colorado, according to National Education Association and school district data.

If the testimony of teachers is any indication, a rural school district in Colorado shows it is possible for Wyoming school districts to create an environment where teachers feel supported and valued.

An environment where teachers want to remain.

Staying

It’s still difficult for DeHerrera to discuss the incident with the student who refused to learn and attacked her personality.

She tears up recounting the story, and it’s clear that the ordeal still holds weight.

Some things at Monte Vista High School haven’t changed.

Teaching can still be difficult. Students can still prove challenging. There are still changes DeHerrera would like to see.

Yet, the questions, the feelings like she’s not cut out for teaching, they come around less.

DeHerrera’s resolve, her relationships with fellow educators and the work of administrators have led her down a different path from that February day a year ago.

“I think that I have completely different views,” she said. “If I would have known at the time that [teaching] would grow on me this much, I probably wouldn’t have been in such a dark place.”

Alongside teachers, DeHerrera has built meaningful relationships with students that have flourished into academic success. She recalled one student last year who scored a 30% on their initial chemistry exam. By the end of the semester, they were posting 88% or 89% on their tests.

“It makes you want to stick around and it makes me want to be there for those,” she said.

DeHerrera doesn’t know if she’ll be at Monte Vista her entire professional life, but she has no intention of leaving soon.

For now, she has rekindled her love of teaching, the love that led her to sit her younger brother in front of a whiteboard growing up.

And she’s found a place where she can do just that.

“I know I want to try and give this a go,” she said. “I want to keep working at it.”

PHOTOS: Inside a rural school that's found ways to keep its teachers Retention solutions Retention solutions Retention solutions Retention solutions Retention solutions Retention solutions Retention solutions Retention solutions Retention solutions Retention solutions Retention solutions Retention solutions Retention solutions Retention solutions Retention solutions