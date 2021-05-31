Casper College Veterans Club sponsors traveling memorial

For the past four years, the Casper College Veterans Club has been recognizing military veterans and active-duty service members by inviting a traveling memorial to the school.
This year, with so many World War II veterans passing, the veterans club chose to commemorate "the Greatest Generation" next week by hosting a traveling WWII Memorial and Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts.
The WWII memorial, created by Freedom's Never Free, is a replica of the memorial at the U.S. Capitol. It's adorned with 4,048 gold stars, with each star symbolizing 100 American deaths, said Nicholas Whipps, the veterans and international students coordinator at Casper College.
"These events are always something that I feel rally the community around a greater cause," Whipps said. "Natrona County and Wyoming as a whole are always so supportive of our veterans and our active duty service members."
The memorial will be escorted to Casper by an entourage of 100 motorcycles and vehicles. Once it arrives, it will be available for round-the-clock viewing.
"Even if somebody wanted to come by at 3 a.m. on a Wednesday, it's going to be open and available to them," Whipps said.
The veterans club receives grant funding from the college and the Board of Cooperative Educational Services. With that funding, the group can reach out to different traveling memorials that will resonate with the community.
Whipps oversees the Student Success Initiative for military affiliated students at Casper College, which ensures student veterans and active duty service members get integrated with the campus.
"(The Casper College Veterans Club) main goal is to get students involved with the club, to make a connection with others," Whipp said. "Secondly, they're going to have a professional development opportunities when they're done at Casper College."
The memorial and the events are free and will open at 8 a.m. on June 7. Pitts is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. that day at Wheeler Concert Hall. The memorial will be accessible from June 7-13 in the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center parking lot at Casper College, Whipps said.
In the past few years, Whipps has noticed the impact the memorial and similar events had had on the community, especially with connecting older and younger generations.
"It's such a cool thing to see," he said. "A father and a son or maybe a grandfather and a granddaughter, and they're talking about service. It opens up so many different conversations and connections you wouldn't otherwise have."