Casper College Veterans Club sponsors traveling memorial

For the past four years, the Casper College Veterans Club has been recognizing military veterans and active-duty service members by inviting a traveling memorial to the school.

This year, with so many World War II veterans passing, the veterans club chose to commemorate "the Greatest Generation" next week by hosting a traveling WWII Memorial and Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts.

The WWII memorial, created by Freedom's Never Free, is a replica of the memorial at the U.S. Capitol. It's adorned with 4,048 gold stars, with each star symbolizing 100 American deaths, said Nicholas Whipps, the veterans and international students coordinator at Casper College.

"These events are always something that I feel rally the community around a greater cause," Whipps said. "Natrona County and Wyoming as a whole are always so supportive of our veterans and our active duty service members."

The memorial will be escorted to Casper by an entourage of 100 motorcycles and vehicles. Once it arrives, it will be available for round-the-clock viewing.

"Even if somebody wanted to come by at 3 a.m. on a Wednesday, it's going to be open and available to them," Whipps said.