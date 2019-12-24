Looking back: Wyoming welcomes home Kaycee soldier who spent decades unaccounted for

Marston would vanish amid that fighting, in one of the greatest disasters in U.S. Army history. If a report from a fellow soldier is to believed, he was alive and limping into the darkness as the sun went down on Dec. 1. The Americans’ attempt to break out of a Chinese stranglehold failed miserably, with survivors stumbling into the freezing darkness alone, searching desperately for friendly lines.

His brother, his parents, his sisters — none would know what happened to Marston. His mother, Stella, would write letters to the Army, to senators and generals, to other mothers and to Marston’s living comrades. None could shed any light on what had become of the tall, skinny ranch hand. There would be no news about him for decades to come.

Then, in May 2018, his niece’s phone rang. Zena Husman, of Sheridan, was Marston’s oldest living relative. She had never met him but grew up hearing about him and his disappearance. She and her sister, Karmen Kirtley, had kept Marston’s memory alive in a box, containing his letters, medals and military file, in Zena’s closet. Locke, the sisters’ father and Marston’s brother, had given a DNA sample to the military before his death. That DNA sample had been used to identify Marston, at long last.