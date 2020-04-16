Two Wyoming guard units deployed overseas will have returns delayed by pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two Wyoming Army National Guard units that were set to return from deployments overseas will have their missions extended by two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A third unit returned home earlier this month after spending two weeks in quarantine at a base in Texas, and a fourth — a Casper-based artillery unit — came back to Wyoming just before the coronavirus pandemic caused widespread disruption to American life.

The two units still overseas were set to return to the United States in the coming months. But their return will likely be delayed by 60 days because travel restrictions related to the virus have blocked units traveling to replace the Wyoming troops. It's unclear when exactly they will return; a Wyoming Military Department spokeswoman said officials didn't want to put a time frame on a somewhat fluid situation, and she said the decision and logistics were being handled by the Department of the Army, rather than state officials.

"These events are out of the control of the Wyoming Army National Guard, and we respect your continued support for your safety and security during these times," the department said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. The spokeswoman said a 60-day extension was likely but that a final timeline was still being established.