World War II veteran with no family to be buried in Casper

A Marine who served for most of the Second World War and died with no known living family will be buried Friday in Casper.

Cpl. Remigio "Ray" Barela, 101, will be buried at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery at 10 a.m. Born in 1918 in Colorado, Barela served in the Marines from 1942 to 1946, one of 660,000 Americans who joined the Corps during the Second World War.

Where Barela served is unclear, though nearly all Marines served in the Pacific theater and fought the Japanese. Joey Casada, the manager of Bustards Funeral Home, said he didn't know much about Barela's record or how he came to Casper. Casada said that Barela told friends that he'd outlived "everybody."

"No family has come forth in the last two weeks," said Casada, whose funeral home is handling the arrangements.

