World War II veteran with no family to be buried in Casper

A Marine who served for most of the Second World War and died with no known living family will be buried Friday in Casper.
Cpl. Remigio "Ray" Barela, 101, will be buried at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery at 10 a.m. Born in 1918 in Colorado, Barela served in the Marines from 1942 to 1946, one of 660,000 Americans who joined the Corps during the Second World War.
Where Barela served is unclear, though nearly all Marines served in the Pacific theater and fought the Japanese. Joey Casada, the manager of Bustards Funeral Home, said he didn't know much about Barela's record or how he came to Casper. Casada said that Barela told friends that he'd outlived "everybody."
"No family has come forth in the last two weeks," said Casada, whose funeral home is handling the arrangements.
In September, the veterans cemetery in Evanston interred the remains of 23 veterans who were unclaimed and had been waiting at the VA hospital in Sheridan. It was one of several high-profile military funerals in Wyoming last year. In June, two men -- one killed in Korea, the other aboard the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor -- were buried in Wyoming. Both men had been unidentified for decades.
Mike Byers, the captain of the Wyoming Patriot Guard, said Barela's funeral would likely include full military honors.
"You can put in there that I'm asking anyone to please, please come out and help us honor this man," said Byers, whose motorcycle-riding group escorts fallen service members, veterans and their families through the funeral process.
"With no family, with no one to mourn for him, I just think that every veteran deserves to be remembered," he said, emphasizing the last word, "and to have someone shed a tear over them."
