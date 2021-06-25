Mills, Bar Nunn exempt themselves from publishing public notices in newspapers

Holscher said the ordinances are in line with the Wyoming “home rule” principle, first introduced as a constitutional amendment in the 1970s, which allows cities and towns to make structural changes to their governance by charter ordinance.

But these exemptions are very rare. Bruce Moats, a Cheyenne attorney who specializes in public records access, said he’s never seen any municipality pass an exemption to state statute.

“Where’s the end of that?” Moats said. “Does that mean they have the right to exempt themselves from any state statutes they want to?”

After becoming a first-class city upon passing 4,000 residents last year, Mills also passed several other ordinances in January, exempting itself from dividing the city up into wards.

Moats said he’d heard from several people unhappy with the exemptions, who have said they depend on newspapers to see public notices.

Papers are an independent and objective publisher, Moats said. They also have a wider reach, built-in time stamps and aren’t subject to technical difficulties like a website is. And most public places where citizens can view these notices, with the exception of a town or city hall, only have one copy of each notice available that can be taken at any time.