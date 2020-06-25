'Mom and pop' Wyoming oil company owner flies patients to medical care facilities as volunteer

As of now, not many flights originate from Wyoming. But the Equality State’s plethora of small, rural towns make transporting patients in need of intensive procedures or ongoing medical care a challenge. The veteran pilot is eager to spread the word about the service across Wyoming. He wants to see Angel Flight West become a fixture in the community here, helping those in need.

“We got involved because it was just a way to give back,” Van Kleef said. “Pilots like to fly, and you’re always looking for a good reason to fly, and I can’t think of a better reason to fly.”

The impact of the service Van Kleef and other volunteer pilots can’t be understated.

Some patients have compromised immune systems and don’t have the luxury of flying commercially. Driving in a car often takes too long. With a private plane, the patient can arrive at a hospital or clinic in a matter of hours, and family members can often come along, too.

Van Kleef flew as a pilot in the military for 25 years. Now he and his wife, Julie Martinez, own a small, independent company called Oil Mountain Energy in Wyoming.

“We quite literally are the definition of a small, ‘mom and pop’ company,” Van Kleef said.