Moorcroft wins 8th consecutive team title; Kemmerer's Schramm wins 4th in a row

Once again, Moorcroft left little doubt it is the preeminent wrestling program in Class 2A. Saturday at the Casper Events Center the Wolves crowned two individual champions — seniors Parker Seeley at 145 and Rowdy Pfeil at 182 — and had eight other wrestlers place among the top 6 as they finished 66.5 points ahead of runner-up Lovell (203.5-137).

That makes it eight consecutive years Moorcroft has left the Events Center with the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Wrestling Championship first-place trophy.

“It starts the first day of practice,” Moorcroft head coach Charlie Williams said. “I tell the kids that we’re going to be the hardest-working team in the state, regardless of classification. They know it’s going to be tough, but these kids buy in every day. They show up and work hard.”

And win state championships.

For Pfeil, who also won an individual title in 2018, there was no doubt he was going to win his second. So it became more about helping his teammates achieve their goals during the season.