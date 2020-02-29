Moorcroft wins 8th consecutive team title; Kemmerer's Schramm wins 4th in a row

Once again, Moorcroft left little doubt it is the preeminent wrestling program in Class 2A. Saturday at the Casper Events Center the Wolves crowned two individual champions — seniors Parker Seeley at 145 and Rowdy Pfeil at 182 — and had eight other wrestlers place among the top 6 as they finished 66.5 points ahead of runner-up Lovell (203.5-137).
That makes it eight consecutive years Moorcroft has left the Events Center with the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Wrestling Championship first-place trophy.
“It starts the first day of practice,” Moorcroft head coach Charlie Williams said. “I tell the kids that we’re going to be the hardest-working team in the state, regardless of classification. They know it’s going to be tough, but these kids buy in every day. They show up and work hard.”
And win state championships.
For Pfeil, who also won an individual title in 2018, there was no doubt he was going to win his second. So it became more about helping his teammates achieve their goals during the season.
“I had already won a state title and I knew I was going to win this one,” he said after earning a 15-0 technical fall over Riley Shaffer of Thermopolis. “I had at least 10 different people helping me when I was younger, so my job as a senior is just passing on my knowledge to the younger guys.
“We’re at the point where nothing has to be said because we know what we need to do.”
Seeley finally won his first title after losing in the championship match the past three years. Seeley capped a stellar senior campaign with a 9-5 decision over Thermopolis freshman Roedy Farrell. So now he’ll have a permanent reminder in the Moorcroft wrestling room.
“We have Fat Heads on the wall of all the previous state champs,” Seeley said, “so now I’ll get to have my own Fat Head in there.”
Schramm for four
Kemmerer’s Dawson Schramm joined an exclusive club with his fourth consecutive title with a 16-1 technical fall over Glenrock junior Dustin Simmons at 132 pounds.
“My freshman year was kind of overwhelming when I came here,” Schramm said, “but the last three years have kind of been the same ... pretty chill.”
Schramm and former teammate Donny Proffit (who won his fourth consecutive title last year) are the first wrestlers from the same program to join the Four-Timers Club in back-to-back years.
“Both those guys left no doubt,” Kemmerer head coach Daniel Bullington explained. “They both went 100 percent all the time, they won big tournaments and they brought the fun back into it.”
One more for the Teicherts
Cokeville senior Wes Teichert added to the family legacy with a third-period pin of Moorcroft’s Hunter Garoutte at 160.
It was the third state title in a row for the Teichert surname (Lochlyn won at 138 last year and Ammon at 152) and carried on a long-running state wrestling tradition as at least one wrestler with the Teichert surname has placed at state since 2001.
Lusk (Colton Coffman at 106 and Emery Bemis at 170), Southeast (Brock Blevins at 113 and Tate Carson at 195), Moorcroft (Seeley and Pfeil), Kemmerer (Schramm and Connor Vickrey at 120) and Lovell (Quinton Hecker at 126 and Coy Trainor at 285) all had two individual champions.
Trainor and Logan Cole of Thermopolis (220) both won their second titles while Felipe Gaytan from Greybull/Riverside (138), Tryston Truempler from Shoshoni (152) and Teichert all won their first.
