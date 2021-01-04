 Skip to main content
National Football Foundation finalists named for Wyoming
PREP FOOTBALL

National Football Foundation finalists named for Wyoming

WyoVarsity logo

The 96 Wyoming Chapter nominees for this year’s National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Awards come from 27 different high schools across the state, it was announced in a release Monday.

The finalists -- the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification -- will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The winner receives an additional $1,200 scholarship and becomes the state’s nominee for Western Region Scholar Athlete of the Year.

The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40 percent on football ability, 40 percent on academic achievement and 20 percent on extracurricular activities and citizenship in their respective schools and in their communities. To qualify, a scholar-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better.

Other awards include a Courage and/or Perseverance Award to an athlete or athletes who have overcome serious injuries or medical conditions. The chapter also awards selected state residents with an outstanding contribution to amateur football award, the greatest UW and high school fans, an award for lifetime contributions to football officiating and an honor for an outstanding assistant coach’s contribution.

