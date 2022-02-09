Natrona County conducting survey on resident needs, community services

Do you need help finding a job? Are there enough health clinics where you live? And how’s the public transportation?

Until Feb. 25, Natrona County will be polling residents on the most pressing needs facing them and their communities.

The survey, conducted every three years, determines how much federal money the county receives for a number of poverty-fighting programs.

That money is called the Community Services Block Grant, and it’s been around since the Reagan Administration. Most of the programs it funds focus on things like housing, food, education and health care.

In Wyoming, the Department of Health oversees the distribution of Community Service Block Grant money. The department then splits it between 15 local-level organizations across Wyoming.

According to the department’s website, Natrona County got $607,811 from the grant for the 2022 fiscal year — the most out of any county in the state.

The state has received a total of $37.4 million from the Community Service Block Grant since 2013, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The amount of money counties get is based on the amount of need they report. That’s where the survey comes in.

Natrona County's survey queries residents on their income, their living situation, whether they have decent healthcare, enough to eat and so on.

It also asks how they think the rest of the county is doing — whether more or less money should go toward community services, in other words.

The survey distinguishes between responses from people who work in local nonprofits, businesses and government agencies and those of other residents. That’s so the county can compare what those different groups are noticing to what people report on the ground.

“Sometimes we see differences between what residents think and what service providers think,” said Joe Coyne, principal consultant at Community Builders, Inc. The Douglas-based consulting firm is administering the survey on Natrona County's behalf.

The poll will only be open for a couple of weeks. With a turnaround time that quick, it can be challenging to get enough responses to paint a clear picture of what’s going on in a community — especially in rural states like Wyoming.

“Sometimes we have big responses, sometimes we don’t,” Coyne said.

The results of the survey will be supplemented with data pulled from places like the Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and other surveys conducted over the past year, he added.

In a month or so, Coyne’s group will present the results to the board that oversees Community Services Block Grant money in Natrona County. Those results will also be made public, Coyne said.

Visit surveymonkey.com/r/Natrona2022CSBGsurvey to take the survey.

