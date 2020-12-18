Natrona County Fillies use second-quarter blitz to defeat Cheyenne East

In both of its first two games -- impressive victories over Laramie and Kelly Walsh -- the Natrona County Fillies had jumped out to early leads and never looked back.

Friday at Jerry Dalton Gym, the Fillies didn't have that luxury. They trailed visiting Cheyenne East 13-5 before sophomore Megan Hagar capped a 7-0 run with a three-pointer just before the first-quarter buzzer to cut the deficit to 13-12.

Natrona County (3-0) then turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, outscoring the Thunderbirds 17-2 on their way to a 57-37 victory.

Junior Emma Patik, who was held scoreless in the opening frame, scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the quarter. Her layup to start the second quarter gave the Fillies the lead for good and she capped a personal 10-0 run with a steal and layup to push the lead to double digits (24-14). After missing the first two games with an injury, junior Alesha Lane added five points during the second-quarter blitz.

Cheyenne East (1-1) cut the margin to 34-26 on a basket from Ashley Marshall with 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Patik scored on a drive and Katelynn Campbell ended the quarter with a fast-break layup.