Natrona County Fillies use second-quarter blitz to defeat Cheyenne East
GIRLS BASKETBALL | NATRONA COUNTY 57 CHEYENNE EAST 37

Natrona County Fillies use second-quarter blitz to defeat Cheyenne East

Natrona County

In both of its first two games -- impressive victories over Laramie and Kelly Walsh -- the Natrona County Fillies had jumped out to early leads and never looked back.

Friday at Jerry Dalton Gym, the Fillies didn't have that luxury. They trailed visiting Cheyenne East 13-5 before sophomore Megan Hagar capped a 7-0 run with a three-pointer just before the first-quarter buzzer to cut the deficit to 13-12.

Natrona County (3-0) then turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, outscoring the Thunderbirds 17-2 on their way to a 57-37 victory.

Junior Emma Patik, who was held scoreless in the opening frame, scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the quarter. Her layup to start the second quarter gave the Fillies the lead for good and she capped a personal 10-0 run with a steal and layup to push the lead to double digits (24-14). After missing the first two games with an injury, junior Alesha Lane added five points during the second-quarter blitz.

Cheyenne East (1-1) cut the margin to 34-26 on a basket from Ashley Marshall with 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Patik scored on a drive and Katelynn Campbell ended the quarter with a fast-break layup.

Two free throws from senior Brooklyn Hytrek extended the Fillies' lead to 46-26 midway through the fourth quarter.

Natrona County assistant coach Jessica Vega, a former Filly, took over head-coaching duties with Brian Costello out of town. Vega (then Jessica Bratton) played for the Fillies from 2000-03.

Natrona County travels to Douglas on Saturday to take on two-time defending Class 3A state champion Douglas.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Fillies Tracker

FRIDAY: Natrona County 57, Cheyenne East 37.

RECORDS: Fillies (3-0); Thunderbirds (1-1).

SECOND-QUARTER BLITZ: The Fillies outscored the T-Birds 17-2 in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

