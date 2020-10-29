Natrona County football knows it has to play better to defeat Thunder Basin

Defensively, the Mustangs will try to shut down Pikula and force junior quarterback Ryan Baker to beat them. Sheridan was able to use that formula in a 35-0 shutout of the Bolts (7-2) last week that dropped them to the No. 3 seed. No other team has been able to effectively shut down Thunder Basin, though.

The Bolts are No. 2 in total offense, averaging 412.0 yards per game. Pikula is second in 4A rushing with 1,355 yards and has 18 total touchdowns (16 rushing, 2 receiving). Baker, meanwhile, has completed 134 of 226 passes for 1,847 yards, with 17 touchdown passes and just six interceptions.

After struggling at the start of the season -- Natrona County allowed more than 350 total yards in three of its first four games -- the Mustangs' defense has shown signs of improvement. NC held three of its final five opponents under 260 yards and defensive backs Kaeden Wilcox and Myllian Allison both had pick-sixes against Cheyenne South last week. It was the second of the year for Wilcox, a 5-10, 160-pound junior who leads 4A with 18.9 defensive points per game.