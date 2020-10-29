Natrona County football knows it has to play better to defeat Thunder Basin

Two weeks ago, Thunder Basin did something that doesn't happen often to Natrona County, shutting out the Mustangs 40-0 on their home field. It was just the sixth time Natrona County had walked off its home turf with a 0 on the scoreboard and it was the Mustangs' most lopsided home defeat since a 47-6 loss to Gillette on Oct. 18, 1991 -- Steve Harshman's first year as NC's head coach.
Obviously, not much went right for the Mustangs in their loss to the Bolts.
"We turned the ball over three times and we lost the field position battle," Harshman said. "And then we couldn't sustain drives and they just got rolling downhill."
Thunder Basin rushed for 257 yards, with senior running back Jaxon Pikula accounting for 197 of those, including a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and held Natrona County to a season-low 138 total yards (103 rushing, 35 passing).
"They dominated us physically," Harshman admitted.
The Mustangs will be hoping for a different outcome Friday when the two teams face off in a Class 4A quarterfinal game at Thunder Basin Stadium in Gillette. This is the second consecutive year Natrona County (5-4) will open the playoffs on the road. The Mustangs lost 35-14 to Cheyenne East in last year's quarterfinals.
After starting the season 0-2 with losses to Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East, the Mustangs rolled over Laramie and crosstown rival Kelly Walsh before a Week 4 loss to Rock Springs nearly derailed their season.
Senior starting quarterback Harrison Taubert entered the game third in 4A in rushing with 535 yards and a class-best 10 rushing touchdowns, but suffered a leg injury against the Tigers and spent the next month watching from the sidelines in a walking boot.
"Losing Harrison was tough," Harshman said, "but Tyler came in and did some nice things for us."
Junior Tyler Hill stepped in to replace Taubert and, while he didn't display the senior's ability to break off big chunks of yardage, he did show a similar knack for finding the end zone. In his first start against defending state champion Sheridan in Week 5, Hill had three rushing touchdowns in the Mustangs' 38-31 quadruple-overtime victory.
Hill added two more rushing scores in a 35-14 win at Gillette and threw his first two touchdown passes of the season in last week's 62-16 rout of winless Cheyenne South. Hill and the offense were never able to get untracked against Thunder Basin, however. The Bolts' defense had four tackles for loss, two sacks and picked off two passes in the victory.
Harshman doesn't expect that kind of offensive inefficiency on Friday.
"We're better than that," he said. "Our line has to play a lot better and I think they will. They've had a real good week of practice and they're having fun out there."
The Mustangs' best bet to get things rolling offensively if Taubert is still unavailable is running back Braxton Bundy. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior has rushed for a team-best 931 yards and 11 TDs, including three last week.
Defensively, the Mustangs will try to shut down Pikula and force junior quarterback Ryan Baker to beat them. Sheridan was able to use that formula in a 35-0 shutout of the Bolts (7-2) last week that dropped them to the No. 3 seed. No other team has been able to effectively shut down Thunder Basin, though.
The Bolts are No. 2 in total offense, averaging 412.0 yards per game. Pikula is second in 4A rushing with 1,355 yards and has 18 total touchdowns (16 rushing, 2 receiving). Baker, meanwhile, has completed 134 of 226 passes for 1,847 yards, with 17 touchdown passes and just six interceptions.
After struggling at the start of the season -- Natrona County allowed more than 350 total yards in three of its first four games -- the Mustangs' defense has shown signs of improvement. NC held three of its final five opponents under 260 yards and defensive backs Kaeden Wilcox and Myllian Allison both had pick-sixes against Cheyenne South last week. It was the second of the year for Wilcox, a 5-10, 160-pound junior who leads 4A with 18.9 defensive points per game.
Harshman knows the Mustangs have to be better in every phase of the game if they are to knock off the Bolts on Friday. In addition to being better on both sides of the ball they also have to avoid turning it over. Natrona County has committed at least two turnovers in all four of its losses. In its five victories NC has just two total turnovers.
"We'll be ready," Harshman said. "We're getting better every day and I don't think we're ready for our season to be over."
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @Cwyovarsity
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.