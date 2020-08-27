Natrona County football looks to return to the top of the Class 4A ranks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Natrona County has won its past three season openers by a combined score of 189-12. Don't expect similar results Friday.

From 2017-19, Natrona County faced Cheyenne South in its season opener and the Bison proved to be no match for the Mustangs. This year they welcome a formidable Cheyenne Central team to Harry Geldien Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Central won last year's matchup 32-19 and is coming off its first semifinal appearance since 2009. And the last time the two teams met in a season opener, the Tribe left Casper with a 5-0 victory.

In other words, the Mustangs will have their hands full against Central.

"Central does a lot of stuff really well and they’ve got a lot of guys returning at a lot of spots," said NC head coach Steve Harshman, who is entering his 30th season on the sidelines. "So this game will be a tremendous challenge for our guys."

Natrona County is coming off a season in which it started 4-1 but lost two of its final four regular-season games and lost at Cheyenne East in the quarterfinals. That marked the first time the Mustangs had failed to advance to the semifinals since 2009.