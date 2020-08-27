Natrona County football looks to return to the top of the Class 4A ranks

Natrona County has won its past three season openers by a combined score of 189-12. Don't expect similar results Friday.
From 2017-19, Natrona County faced Cheyenne South in its season opener and the Bison proved to be no match for the Mustangs. This year they welcome a formidable Cheyenne Central team to Harry Geldien Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Central won last year's matchup 32-19 and is coming off its first semifinal appearance since 2009. And the last time the two teams met in a season opener, the Tribe left Casper with a 5-0 victory.
In other words, the Mustangs will have their hands full against Central.
"Central does a lot of stuff really well and they’ve got a lot of guys returning at a lot of spots," said NC head coach Steve Harshman, who is entering his 30th season on the sidelines. "So this game will be a tremendous challenge for our guys."
Natrona County is coming off a season in which it started 4-1 but lost two of its final four regular-season games and lost at Cheyenne East in the quarterfinals. That marked the first time the Mustangs had failed to advance to the semifinals since 2009.
Natrona County is hoping to avoid the same fate this year behind an offensive and defensive line that has experience and size, two-year starting quarterback Harrison Taubert and a talented group of receivers and defensive backs. And while the Mustangs are still searching for answers at running back and linebacker, they have a number of bodies to choose from.
"I think we have more kids out than we've ever had," Hrashman said at Wednesday's practice where more than 170 Mustangs were spread across two fields. "And we've got 150-some kids that haven't missed a practice. So both of these things are good to see.
"Right now I think our strength is our line," he added. "We’ve got eight of those guys that played at some point. So we’ve got some experience there. And obviously having Harrison back is a big deal because he’s bigger, stronger, faster."
Taubert threw for 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns and added another 664 yards and six TDs rushing last year, but the senior also threw 10 interceptions and completed less than 50 percent of his passes.
The Mustangs expect those positive numbers to increase and the negative numbers to decrease this season. It helps that they return four of their top five receivers in Koby Kelly, Roman Overstreet, Myllian Allison and Avery Cox. The foursome combined to catch 65 passes for 795 yards and 11 TDs last year.
"We've really been packed in the last two weeks working on our routes and our timing," Taubert offered.
Working behind a line that features, among others, seniors Jace George (6-foot-5, 230 pounds), Phil Bergman (6-7, 319), Colter Helm (6-1, 227), Brady Dutcher (6-3, 230) and D'Anthony Smith (6-5, 243) should also make life easier for Taubert and the Mustangs offense.
The defense, which should be strong at both the front and back ends, expects to face a tough test against Central.
The Indians return every starter on offense outside of quarterback Dawson Macleary. Whoever replaces Macleary behind center will have three big weapons in RB Carter Lobatos (1,238 yards, 11 TDs), wide receiver Andrew Johnson (73 catches for 994 yards and 15 TDs) and tight ends Brock Storebo (44, 442, 4) and Brady Storebo (52, 637, 7) as well as an offensive line that returns four starters, including all-state selection Jimmy Koenig.
Harshman knows this is the toughest season opener the Mustangs have faced in years. And he knows it doesn't get any easier next week when they play at Cheyenne East.
"We’ve got a tough opening two weeks," he admitted. "But we’ve had a couple of really good weeks of practice. I think the main thing for us is just to keep getting better as the game goes on."
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN
