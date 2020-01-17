Mustangs get back on track with defensive win over Cody

At the best of times the Natrona County Mustangs' active defense spurs on its offense. That's how first-year head coach Phil Choler likes his team to play and that's how the Mustangs took the season-opening tournament by storm by going a perfect 3-0.
That's why the past few weeks have been so tough. The Mustangs' fortunes turned and, suddenly, the ambitious team couldn't maintain that tenacious mentality for a full 48 minutes.
On Friday night, back in the comforts of Jerry Dalton Gym, those aggressive Mustangs returned. Already with a double-digit lead to start the second half, Natrona County's defense never backed off and successfully shucked a three-game losing streak with a 55-41 win over Cody.
"In practice we just push each other, work hard, play aggressive," Natrona County senior Wilsk Jackson said. "That's what we did tonight."
Jackson led the Mustangs (4-5) with 14 points to become the fifth different leading scorer for the team through nine games. Cooper Quig added 11 and Ben Hoppens had eight.
Natrona County led 32-22 at halftime before the Mustangs created even more separation in the third quarter. That aggressive defense held Cody (2-6) without a field goal until the final score. Cody managed just four free throws throughout the first 7 minutes, 59 seconds of the second half.
"It starts on the defensive end, getting turnovers and getting out and running," Choler said afterwards. "Then that's when we can find our teammates and get open looks underneath or outside for 3's."
The victory helped Natrona County gain momentum going forward. The Mustangs saw the result as vital to not only ending a losing streak but to finding themselves going into what's shaping up to be a grueling conference schedule. Going into the weekend's slate the Mustangs have to get ready for Thunder Basin (8-2), Sheridan (6-3) and Gillette (5-4).
Choler admitted that "righting the ship" had been a talking point coming into Friday night. The Mustangs accomplished that goal.
"It had been a tough couple of weeks for us, we dropped some games against a couple of good teams," Choler said. "I think it was good to be back on track right before conference starts next week."
