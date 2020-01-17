Mustangs get back on track with defensive win over Cody

At the best of times the Natrona County Mustangs' active defense spurs on its offense. That's how first-year head coach Phil Choler likes his team to play and that's how the Mustangs took the season-opening tournament by storm by going a perfect 3-0.

That's why the past few weeks have been so tough. The Mustangs' fortunes turned and, suddenly, the ambitious team couldn't maintain that tenacious mentality for a full 48 minutes.

On Friday night, back in the comforts of Jerry Dalton Gym, those aggressive Mustangs returned. Already with a double-digit lead to start the second half, Natrona County's defense never backed off and successfully shucked a three-game losing streak with a 55-41 win over Cody.

"In practice we just push each other, work hard, play aggressive," Natrona County senior Wilsk Jackson said. "That's what we did tonight."

Jackson led the Mustangs (4-5) with 14 points to become the fifth different leading scorer for the team through nine games. Cooper Quig added 11 and Ben Hoppens had eight.