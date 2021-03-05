Natrona County girls basketball is only Casper team to qualify for state tournament

Next week's Class 3A/4A state basketball championships in Casper won't have much of a local flavor. That's because the Natrona County Fillies were the only Casper team to qualify after Thursday's quadrant semifinals. Both Kelly Walsh teams lost their Northeast Quadrant openers and the Natrona County Mustangs suffered the same fate in the Northwest Quadrant.

The Fillies (18-2) defeated host Riverton 58-16 in the semifinals and then beat Cody 56-49 in the NW Quadrant championship game. They face Green River, which handed the Fillies' one of their two losses this season, in Saturday's West Regional championship game. The winner will be the West No. 1 seed at the Class 4A state tournament while the loser will be the 2 seed. Cody and Star Valley meet in the third-place game.

In the boys bracket, top-seeded Riverton opened with a 65-47 rout of Natrona County and then defeated Rock Springs 43-41 in the NW Quadrant championship game. The Wolverines (13-7) face SW Quadrant winner Star Valley (13-7) for the West Regional championship, with Rock Springs and Green River meeting in the third-place game.