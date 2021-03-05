Natrona County girls basketball is only Casper team to qualify for state tournament

Next week's Class 3A/4A state basketball championships in Casper won't have much of a local flavor. That's because the Natrona County Fillies were the only Casper team to qualify after Thursday's quadrant semifinals. Both Kelly Walsh teams lost their Northeast Quadrant openers and the Natrona County Mustangs suffered the same fate in the Northwest Quadrant.
The Fillies (18-2) defeated host Riverton 58-16 in the semifinals and then beat Cody 56-49 in the NW Quadrant championship game. They face Green River, which handed the Fillies' one of their two losses this season, in Saturday's West Regional championship game. The winner will be the West No. 1 seed at the Class 4A state tournament while the loser will be the 2 seed. Cody and Star Valley meet in the third-place game.
In the boys bracket, top-seeded Riverton opened with a 65-47 rout of Natrona County and then defeated Rock Springs 43-41 in the NW Quadrant championship game. The Wolverines (13-7) face SW Quadrant winner Star Valley (13-7) for the West Regional championship, with Rock Springs and Green River meeting in the third-place game.
The East Conference produced a couple of surprises in the Northeast Quadrant. On the boys side, No. 3 Thunder Basin knocked out No. 2 Gillette, keeping the Camels out of the state tournament field for the first time since 1987. The Gillette girls will also be staying home after losing to Sheridan in the semifinals. The Camels failed to qualify for state for the second year in a row after qualifying every year from 1990-2019.
The Thunder Basin girls (19-1) defeated Sheridan in the championship game and play Cheyenne East (16-2) for the top seed out of the East Conference. Sheridan and Cheyenne Central meet in the third-place game.
The East boys bracket produced the same four teams, although Cheyenne Central (17-3) and Thunder Basin (13-7) meet in the championship game and Cheyenne East (16-3) and Sheridan (16-3) play for third.
In Class 3A, the Douglas girls (20-0) continued to roll through the competition, defeating Thermopolis 77-26 and Newcastle 78-48. The Bearcats will try to keep their perfect record intact against SE Quadrant champ Torrington (10-10) in the East Conference title game. The third-place game has Wheatland taking on Newcastle.
In the West, the top four teams all advanced. In the NW, top seed Lander (16-3) defeated Worland in the championship game while top seed Lyman (16-4) beat rival Mountain View for the SW title.
The same teams qualified for state on the boys side after 2019 state champ Lander knocked off Powell in the NW quarterfinals. Worland (16-3) defeated Lander to win the NW while Lyman (12-8) bested Mountain View.
In the East, NW champ Douglas (15-5) faces SW champ Rawlins (12-5) for the East Conference top seed at state, with Buffalo and Wheatland meeting in the third-place game.