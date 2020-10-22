Natrona County girls, Sheridan boys look to defend 4A team titles at state cross country

A cross country season that began back in August reaches its conclusion Friday at the Wyoming State High School Cross Country Championships.

Unlike in years past when the state’s best harriers gathered in one location, this year’s state-culminating event will be held at three separate venues. That decision was made months ago due to restrictions from the state health department limiting the number of people that could gather in one place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Valley View Golf Course in Afton, which was supposed to be home to all three classifications, will still host the Class 3A race, while the 4A race will take place at the Paradise Valley Golf Course in Casper and the 2A race will be run at the Douglas Golf Course. All three meets were originally scheduled for Saturday, but with snow and cold temperatures forecast throughout the state the decision was made to hold the meets Friday. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s Friday, but there is only a slight chance of precipitation.

While the weather might affect some of the times, running in adverse conditions is nothing new for the state’s best long-distance runners.

Here’s a look at some of the athletes and teams expected to compete for championships Friday.

Class 4A Boys