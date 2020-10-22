Natrona County girls, Sheridan boys look to defend 4A team titles at state cross country

A cross country season that began back in August reaches its conclusion Friday at the Wyoming State High School Cross Country Championships.
Unlike in years past when the state’s best harriers gathered in one location, this year’s state-culminating event will be held at three separate venues. That decision was made months ago due to restrictions from the state health department limiting the number of people that could gather in one place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Valley View Golf Course in Afton, which was supposed to be home to all three classifications, will still host the Class 3A race, while the 4A race will take place at the Paradise Valley Golf Course in Casper and the 2A race will be run at the Douglas Golf Course. All three meets were originally scheduled for Saturday, but with snow and cold temperatures forecast throughout the state the decision was made to hold the meets Friday. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s Friday, but there is only a slight chance of precipitation.
While the weather might affect some of the times, running in adverse conditions is nothing new for the state’s best long-distance runners.
Here’s a look at some of the athletes and teams expected to compete for championships Friday.
Class 4A Boys
Defending state champion Sheridan is the heavy favorite to repeat as the Broncs have dominated the field this year. At last week’s East Regional all five Sheridan point-getters finished in the Top 10, led by sophomore Austin Akers’ individual title. Senior David Standish crossed the finish line next, followed by junior Reese Charest (3rd), senior Blaine Johnson (6th) and freshman Sage Gradinaru (10th). The Broncs also are familiar with the Paradise Valley course, having cruised to the team title at the Glen Legler Memorial Invite on Sept. 24.
Evanston won the West Regional, with freshman Siler Weaver placing third and three other Red Devils finishing in the Top 10.
Cheyenne Central, last year’s runner-up, also expects to be in the mix as does West Regional runner-up Jackson. The Broncs return two all-state runners from last year in junior Mason Wheeler, the West Regional champ, and senior Ben Williams.
Class 4A Girls
The Natrona County girls are the two-time defending state champs and with juniors Delilah Baedke, the West Regional champ, and Haillie Wilhelm, who placed third at last year’s state meet, leading the charge could make it a three-peat.
However, both West Regional champ Jackson and East Regional winner Cheyenne Central have the talent and depth to dethrone the Fillies. Jackson has two returning all-state runners in seniors Muriel Jones and Parker Smith while Central is paced by 2019 all-stater Kaya Pillavant and East Regional gold medalist Sydney Morrell.
Kelly Walsh junior Finley Klinger, who won silver the past two years; Sheridan junior Katie Turpin; and Cheyenne East senior Mikaila Trujillo also figure to be in the lead pack as well.
Class 3A Boys
Star Valley senior Peter Visser will go for his third consecutive state title on his home course. Visser, the state’s two-time reigning Gatorade Cross Country Boys Runner of the Year, is coming off a West Regional championship in which he finished 45 seconds ahead of Lander senior Kaleb Simonson.
Simonson, who finished third at state last year, leads a loaded Tigers’ team that also features seniors Sam Kistemann and Ethan Kraft and junior Blaine Goklish as they chase their first team title since 2007.
Class 3A Girls
While all eyes will be on Rawlins senior phenom Sydney Thorvaldson and her chase for a fourth state title (see WyoVarsity feature on B1), the Cody girls will be going for back-to-back team titles.
Senior Riley Smith, who has won silver the past three years, leads the charge for the Fillies with support from sophomore Ava Stafford among others.
East Regional champ Buffalo is expected to push Cody for the top spot behind returning all-staters Kendall Tietjen, Lexi Rule and Elizabeth Farris.
Class 2A Boys
Saratoga sophomore Grant Bartlett is back to defend his title with his twin brother Grady looking to move one step up the podium after taking second last year.
Other returning all-state runners include Rocky Mountain’s Zach Simmons, Sundance’s Hunter Skeens and Tongue River’s Jason Barron. Wind River’s Colby Jenks won the West Regional last week and has his sights set on capturing the first top-10 finish for a program competing at the varsity level for the first time.
Class 2A Girls
With Wyoming Indian unable to defend its title after the school made the decision to cancel all fall sports because of COVID-19, the team race could be a battle between East Regional champ Tongue River and the top two finishers from the West Regional in Lovell and Thermopolis.
Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast and Lovell’s Maddisun Steed won gold at last week’s regional meets.
