Natrona County GOP to consider county commissioner candidates

The Natrona County Republican Central Committee will hear from 15 candidates in pursuit of the vacant county commissioner position Tuesday. The meeting is open to the public.

A county commissioner seat was recently vacated by Brook Kaufman, who was also the CEO of Visit Casper. She is leaving the state to take on the role as CEO and president of Visit Rapid City.

Come Tuesday, the central committee, which consists of 132 members, will have voting power. The top three vote getters will move on to the next round where the sitting county commissioners will interview and select their new county commissioner. They are projected to make the selection on April 19, said Leslie Hendry, secretary for the Natrona County GOP.

Each candidate will have two minutes to introduce themselves and will then sit for five minutes of questions.

In 2019, the central committee had 17 candidates to choose from and ultimately selected Kaufman. Kaufman served as a county commissioner for three years after she was appointed in 2019 and elected to her seat the following year.

As a commissioner, Kaufman advocated for preserving the county’s outdoor spaces and updating its planning and zoning regulations

The county commissioner has a number of responsibilities including tax, land, infrastructure and budgetary duties.

The meeting to vote on the top three candidates will take place at the Ramkota Hotel on April 12 at 6 p.m.

The 15 candidates include the following:

Sarah Bieber

Dale Bohren

Christopher Dresang

Jennifer Dyer

Andy Elston

Amy Gerlock

Jason Gutierrez

Rob Hill

Shianne Huston

John Kornkven

Peter Nicolaysen

Mike Pyatt

Susan Redding

JR Riggins

Kianna Smith

Editor's note: Dale Bohren is the former publisher of the Star-Tribune.

