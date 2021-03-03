 Skip to main content
Natrona County, Kelly Walsh basketball teams all face must-win games
PREP BASKETBALL

Natrona County, Kelly Walsh basketball teams all face must-win games

The Kelly Walsh boys and girls and Natrona County boys are hoping to pull off upsets while the Natrona County girls will be looking to avoid one Thursday at their respective Class 4A Regional basketball tournaments. All four teams will be on the road with Kelly Walsh in Thunder Basin at the Northeast Quadrant; Natrona County will be in Riverton for the Northwest Quadrant.

Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic led to the elimination of the usual regional tournaments, forcing teams to win Thursday's quadrant semifinal game in order to qualify for next week's state championships.

Both Kelly Walsh teams face tall orders after finishing fourth in the Northeast.

The boys (3-14) face top seed Sheridan (15-2), which lost 80-39 to the Broncs on Jan. 29 and 66-39 on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams. The girls (2-15) take on top seed Thunder Basin (17-1), which outscored the Trojans 128-67 in their two meetings this season.

The Natrona County Mustangs (6-12) seemingly put themselves in position to earn the second or third seed in the Northwest after Saturday's road victory at Rock Springs. Natrona County, Rock Springs and Cody all finished 2-4 in conference play, but the Mustangs were relegated to the No. 4 seed after a coin flip. That means NC will have to defeat top seed and host Riverton in order to qualify for state for the first time since 2018. The Wolverines (11-7) won both games against the Mustangs this season, but they needed to hold off a late rally by NC to earn a 49-47 victory less than two weeks ago.

On the other side of the spectrum are the top-seeded Fillies (16-2), who were undefeated in conference play and face a Riverton team it routed 78-8 in their most recent meeting. Natrona County's only losses this season were to Class 3A undefeated Douglas and at Green River, and the Fillies don't want that to change anytime soon.

Inside

Class 3A/4A regional schedules. Page B3

