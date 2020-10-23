Natrona County, Kelly Walsh football win final regular-season games

The Natrona County and Kelly Walsh football teams finished the regular season on a winning note Friday. The Mustangs got pick-sixes in a 62-16 rout of Cheyenne South while the Trojans jumped out to a 16-0 lead and held on for a 23-14 victory at Gillette.

The Mustangs and Trojans will be back on the road next week to open the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Kelly Walsh (4-5) is the No. 7 seed and will open at No. 2 seed Cheyenne Central. The Indians (7-2) defeated the Trojans 38-14 back in Week 1.

No. 6 seed Natrona County (5-4) will play at No. 3 seed Thunder Basin (7-2), which shut out the Mustangs 40-0 last week. The Bolts had a chance to earn the No. 1 seed but lost 35-0 to defending state champ Sheridan.

Natrona County wasted little time Friday in jumping all over the Bison (0-9). Avery Cox got things started with a 15-yard scoring toss from Tyler Hill and Braxton Bundy followed with a 15-yard touchdown run for a 13-0 lead.

That's when the Mustangs defense decided to join the scoring party as Myllian Allison returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown and Kaeden Wilcox added a 37-yard pick-six. Those two defensive TDs were sandwiched around a 44-yard touchdown run from Bundy to give Natrona County a 34-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.