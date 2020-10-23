 Skip to main content
Natrona County, Kelly Walsh football win final regular-season games
PREP FOOTBALL

Natrona County, Kelly Walsh football win final regular-season games

NC v Sheridan football

Natrona County quarterback Tyler Hill hands the ball off to running back Braxton Bundy in their game against Sheridan on Oct. 2 at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Natrona County and Kelly Walsh football teams finished the regular season on a winning note Friday. The Mustangs got pick-sixes in a 62-16 rout of Cheyenne South while the Trojans jumped out to a 16-0 lead and held on for a 23-14 victory at Gillette.

The Mustangs and Trojans will be back on the road next week to open the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Kelly Walsh (4-5) is the No. 7 seed and will open at No. 2 seed Cheyenne Central. The Indians (7-2) defeated the Trojans 38-14 back in Week 1.

No. 6 seed Natrona County (5-4) will play at No. 3 seed Thunder Basin (7-2), which shut out the Mustangs 40-0 last week. The Bolts had a chance to earn the No. 1 seed but lost 35-0 to defending state champ Sheridan.

Natrona County wasted little time Friday in jumping all over the Bison (0-9). Avery Cox got things started with a 15-yard scoring toss from Tyler Hill and Braxton Bundy followed with a 15-yard touchdown run for a 13-0 lead.

That's when the Mustangs defense decided to join the scoring party as Myllian Allison returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown and Kaeden Wilcox added a 37-yard pick-six. Those two defensive TDs were sandwiched around a 44-yard touchdown run from Bundy to give Natrona County a 34-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Mustangs added two more TD runs in the second quarter as Bundy plowed inn from 1 yard out and Nolan Valdez broke free for a 55-yard score. A touchdown run from South quarterback Braeden Hughes made it 48-8 at the half.

Touchdown runs from Robert Douglas (11 yards) and Wyatt Powell (1) in the third quarter capped the scoring for the Mustangs while Hughes found the end zone from 9 yards out for South's final score in the fourth quarter.

Kelly Walsh also looked like it was going to have an easy night against the Camels as it led 16-0 after the opening frame. Erich Hulshizer got things started with a short field goal quarterback Trenton Walker made it 10-0 with a 16-yard TD run. Junior running back added a touchdown run late in the quarter.

The Camels (1-8) cut the lead in half in the second quarter when Kaden Race connected with Hunter Kramer for a 20-yard score and Remar Pitter added the 2-point conversion. But Burkett found the end zone from 6 yards out for a 23-8 advantage at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Race threw his second touchdown pass, this one a 6-yarder to Brady Tompkins with 5:24 remaining to cut the lead to 23-14. The Camels failed on their 2-point attempt and Kelly Walsh was able to run out the clock. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Trojans.

Other first-round playoff matchups in 4A will see No. 8 Laramie traveling to No. 1 Cheyenne East and No. 5 Rock Springs playing at No. 4 Sheridan.

Tags

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune's sports editor.

