Natrona County School District records another increase in homeless students

Like the Natrona County School District, the Wyoming Rescue Mission has also noticed a growing number of homeless families — especially in the last two months, director of programs Dave Matthews said in an interview Sept. 14.

The mission has a total of seven family rooms: six for women with kids, and one for men with kids. Lately, demand has been so high that some women’s units have had to shelter two families, Matthews said.

But housing insecurity is a wide umbrella. By federal law, any student without “a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence” is considered homeless.

That can mean a lot of things: kids sleeping in motels or cars, or temporarily taken in by a friend or a relative.

Because they’re seldom out on the streets during the day, homeless youth are often harder to spot than other age groups, said Squires. Kids can have peers without a safe place to stay and not know it.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, homeless students became even harder to track. When the schools closed in March of 2020, some students never came back to class, she said.

And when Natrona County introduced optional remote learning the following school year, it kept many vulnerable students out-of-reach even longer.