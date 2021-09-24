Natrona County School District records another increase in homeless students

At the start of school in August, 2020, the Natrona County School District had 40 homeless children — at the time, a record-breaking number.
This time around, there were 90.
Greta Hinderliter, the district’s homeless student liaison, isn’t sure why.
“That’s the million-dollar question,” she said.
Homelessness, of course, is complicated. There’s no one issue that causes it, and no one solution.
It’s Hinderliter’s job to get homeless students enrolled, connect them with social services and ultimately, to see them graduate.
But a year-and-a-half of COVID-19 has exacerbated the stressors that lead to housing insecurity, leaving more children and young people at risk.
Needless to say, financial troubles have always been part of the problem, said Kory Squires, who runs a home for unaccompanied students in Casper.
Some have parents with disabilities, who can’t work but don’t earn enough in benefits to keep a roof over their heads. Parents who work full-time at low-wage jobs sometimes can’t make ends meet either, Squires said.
Then, when the coronavirus pandemic hit last March, everything got worse. Unemployment claims skyrocked as the virus disrupted nearly every industry in the state.
Federal CARES Act unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions offered families a temporary reprieve. The relief was projected to cut national poverty rates nearly in half, according to a study published earlier this year by the Urban Institute, a Washington, D.C. think-tank.
Still, both the benefits and moratorium have come to an end, and county officials anticipate the recent spike in the Delta variant infections to only prolong financial hardships onset by the pandemic last year.
Aside from economic insecurity, many of the young people Squires works with also come from families affected by substance abuse, mental illness or domestic violence.
These issues, too, may have worsened in the past year.
Early surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation found the pandemic ushered in a national mental health crisis as Americans grappled with greater uncertainty and social isolation. Its effect on child abuse is trickier to gauge, since shutdowns made it harder to report and investigate, according to an analysis of state data by the Associated Press.
Like the Natrona County School District, the Wyoming Rescue Mission has also noticed a growing number of homeless families — especially in the last two months, director of programs Dave Matthews said in an interview Sept. 14.
The mission has a total of seven family rooms: six for women with kids, and one for men with kids. Lately, demand has been so high that some women’s units have had to shelter two families, Matthews said.
But housing insecurity is a wide umbrella. By federal law, any student without “a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence” is considered homeless.
That can mean a lot of things: kids sleeping in motels or cars, or temporarily taken in by a friend or a relative.
Because they’re seldom out on the streets during the day, homeless youth are often harder to spot than other age groups, said Squires. Kids can have peers without a safe place to stay and not know it.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, homeless students became even harder to track. When the schools closed in March of 2020, some students never came back to class, she said.
And when Natrona County introduced optional remote learning the following school year, it kept many vulnerable students out-of-reach even longer.
“We don’t see them face-to-face,” Squires said.
Last week, the school district had some 28 students who were “unaccompanied”, meaning not in custody of a parent or guardian.
Casper has two homes for unaccompanied youth, the Unaccompanied Student Initiative shelter, which Squires runs, and Mimi’s House. Combined, they had 13 kids.
So what about the other 15?
“We know these kids exist, but where are they?” asked Kory.
The district restarts its homeless student count at the beginning of each school year, Hinderliter said, so the number is likely to keep climbing as the months go on. Most years average 250-300 homeless students, she said. On Friday, the number was already up to 114.