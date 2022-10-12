Natrona County School District teacher receives regional award

The Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award for Wyoming and the Northwest Region was recently given to Melanie Kelly, a teacher at Roosevelt High School.

Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization recognizing excellence in women educators, a press release from Natrona County School District states. This specific award "recognizes active educators for outstanding contributions to education." There is a financial award for the winner to use for professional purposes or to strengthen their classroom.

Kelly has been a teacher at Roosevelt for 35 years and "living the dream," she said.

"I am living my dream, teaching curriculum I love, with colleagues who are my friends, with students who teach me more than I could ever teach, with freedom to open minds and doors these students didn’t know they could open," Kelly said. "We have many diamonds in the rough at RHS, and I love to mine for them."

Her outlook as a teacher is this: Foster relationships with students, and the learning will follow naturally.

"The best people in education are always striving to better themselves, and they put the students at the forefront because that is why we chose education in the first place. Being available to students – building relationships, listening to what young people have to say, should be at the top of the list for all educators," she said. "Another important contribution every teacher can make to increase students’ growth and drive them toward success is to create a classroom that is welcoming and design lessons that are engaging."

As the recipient of the regional award, Kelly will be eligible to receive the International Excellence in Education Award during the International Alpha Delta Kappa convention in Kansas City, Missouri in July of 2023.