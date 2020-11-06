Natrona County volleyball has learned to battle back through adversity

Adrian McNamee wasn't sure what to expect when she first took over as the Natrona County volleyball coach back in March. Seven months later, as the Fillies prepare to take on Thunder Basin in a Class 4A quarterfinal match of the Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championship on Saturday, McNamee knows what to expect from her team.
"We're a bunch of fighters," she said. "Early in the season if we lost a set or if something bad happened we'd get down mentally and a lot of times we wouldn't be able to get back in it.
"Now we're fighters and we're not going to give up."
Natrona County lost four of its first eight matches before a four-match winning streak -- all sweeps -- gave them some momentum. The Fillies followed a 3-1 loss at Star Valley with three more victories heading into the annual VolleyBowl matchup against rival Kelly Walsh. The three-time defending state champion Trojans had not only won the previous three trophy games, but had swept all three.
Playing in front of their home fans on Oct. 20, the Fillies ended the nine-set losing streak to the Trojans with a 25-22 victory in the first set. Even though Kelly Walsh rallied for a 3-2 victory, Natrona County's fight was on full display that night. Even though NC didn't hit the ball particularly well, it stayed in the match by refusing to give up on points and throwing everything it had at the Trojans.
"At some point about halfway through the season it was like the kids turned a switch on," McNamee stated. "We developed an attitude that we weren't going to give up and that's special to watch. I can do a lot with a team like that."
The turnaround has been especially satisfying for McNamee, who played on back-to-back state championship teams for the Fillies in 1998-99. The former Riverton head coach and Casper College assistant was always fiery on the sidelines so it only makes sense the Fillies would develop a similar personality.
Senior Quinci Mooren is McNamee's voice on the court, along with fellow seniors Emily Robinson, Emily McOmie, Ruby Salazar and Anna Fink. Juniors Emily Robinson, Alesha Lane, Erin Weibel and Tamryn Blom and sophomores Emily Manville and Megan Hagar have all worked their way into the rotation as the season has progressed.
Natrona County (13-9) has struggled against the top teams in the state -- the Fillies are a combined 1-9 against teams that qualified for the 4A state tournament -- which is something they'll have to change if they hope to knock off Thunder Basin.
The Bolts (17-5) pushed Kelly Walsh to five sets in last year's championship match and have reached the semifinals each of the past three years. Natrona County, which failed to qualify for the state tournament last season, hasn't won a quarterfinal match in five years.
"We haven't seen Thunder Basin play all year," McNamee admitted. "But I know they are solid and they have some really good hitters.
"So we're not going to worry about Thunder Basin so much as we're going to focus on ourselves and continuing to get better."
