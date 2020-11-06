Natrona County volleyball has learned to battle back through adversity

Adrian McNamee wasn't sure what to expect when she first took over as the Natrona County volleyball coach back in March. Seven months later, as the Fillies prepare to take on Thunder Basin in a Class 4A quarterfinal match of the Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championship on Saturday, McNamee knows what to expect from her team.

"We're a bunch of fighters," she said. "Early in the season if we lost a set or if something bad happened we'd get down mentally and a lot of times we wouldn't be able to get back in it.

"Now we're fighters and we're not going to give up."

Natrona County lost four of its first eight matches before a four-match winning streak -- all sweeps -- gave them some momentum. The Fillies followed a 3-1 loss at Star Valley with three more victories heading into the annual VolleyBowl matchup against rival Kelly Walsh. The three-time defending state champion Trojans had not only won the previous three trophy games, but had swept all three.