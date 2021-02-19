Natrona County wins 8 of 14 weight classes to take Northwest Quadrant qualifier

“I always get anxious before big matches, so I was very nervous,” Helm said. “ But at the same time I was really looking forward to it.

“I just watched a ton of film since last week and I didn’t let him get in my head.”

The Mustangs’ other championships came from senior Kyler Henderson at 132, junior Billy Brenton at 138 and junior Kaeden Wilcox at 152.

But it was the rematch at 145 that drew the most interest. Benabise, the three-time state champion, had wrestled at 152 all season before dropping down to 145 to take on Meeks, who won his first state title last year. In their first meeting, Benabise was able to get a third-period pin after Meeks had tied the match late.

Friday, Benabise held a 5-1 advantage after two periods before Meeks got a reversal to make it 5-3. He allowed Benabise to escape and then got a takedown to cut the margin to 6-5. Once again he allowed Benabise to escape with hopes of getting another takedown to tie the match and force overtime, but Benabise was able to hold him off.