Natrona County's Brady Dutcher signs with Minot State football

Natrona County senior Brady Dutcher was one of a number of in-state student-athletes who signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their football careers at the next level.

Dutcher, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound offensive and defensive lineman for the Mustangs, signed with Minot State, a Division II program in Minot, North Dakota. Dutcher was one of four senior linemen who helped pave the way for the Mustangs to average 213.0 rushing yards per game, including a 410-yard performance in the Oil Bowl victory over Kelly Walsh on Sept. 18, 2020.

Also signing Wednesday were: Rock Springs' Collin Madsen (Dickinson State) and AJ Kelly (South Dakota School of Mines); Kemmerer's AQ Peternal (Rocky Mountain College); Cheyenne East's Julian Vigil (Colorado State University-Pueblo); Burns' Lincoln Seibert (Northwestern College); Thermopolis' Remington Ferree (Chadron State College); Cheyenne Central's Andrew Cummins (University of Jamestown); and Thunder Basin's Dyse Shepherd (Montana State), Scott O'Dell (Chadron State) and Gavin Carroll (Black Hills State). Sheridan's Justin Vela and Kyle Meinecke both signed with Dickinson State last month while Cheyenne Central's Andrew Johnson signed with the University of Wyoming during the early signing period.

Carroll was one of four in-state players to sign with the Yellow Jackets. Gillette's Xander Beeson, Big Piney's Kaden Raza, Mountain View's Hunter Meeks also signed with BHSU to join early signee Jesse Trotter from Powell.

