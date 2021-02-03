 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Natrona County's Brady Dutcher signs with Minot State football
View Comments
PREP FOOTBALL | SIGNING DAY

Natrona County's Brady Dutcher signs with Minot State football

{{featured_button_text}}
NC v Laramie football

Natrona County senior lineman Brady Dutcher (66) helps provide protection for quarterback Harrison Taubert to throw a pass in the Mustangs' game against Laramie on Sept. 11, 2020 at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Natrona County senior Brady Dutcher was one of a number of in-state student-athletes who signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their football careers at the next level.

Dutcher, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound offensive and defensive lineman for the Mustangs, signed with Minot State, a Division II program in Minot, North Dakota. Dutcher was one of four senior linemen who helped pave the way for the Mustangs to average 213.0 rushing yards per game, including a 410-yard performance in the Oil Bowl victory over Kelly Walsh on Sept. 18, 2020.

Also signing Wednesday were: Rock Springs' Collin Madsen (Dickinson State) and AJ Kelly (South Dakota School of Mines); Kemmerer's AQ Peternal (Rocky Mountain College); Cheyenne East's Julian Vigil (Colorado State University-Pueblo); Burns' Lincoln Seibert (Northwestern College); Thermopolis' Remington Ferree (Chadron State College); Cheyenne Central's Andrew Cummins (University of Jamestown); and Thunder Basin's Dyse Shepherd (Montana State), Scott O'Dell (Chadron State) and Gavin Carroll (Black Hills State). Sheridan's Justin Vela and Kyle Meinecke both signed with Dickinson State last month while Cheyenne Central's Andrew Johnson signed with the University of Wyoming during the early signing period.

Carroll was one of four in-state players to sign with the Yellow Jackets. Gillette's Xander Beeson, Big Piney's Kaden Raza, Mountain View's Hunter Meeks also signed with BHSU to join early signee Jesse Trotter from Powell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Natrona County launches Backcountry SOS service

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News