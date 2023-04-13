The Natrona County School District alerted parents to the possibility of a mountain lion in east Casper.

The district sent out calls and posted to Facebook around 7:30 Thursday morning. The Facebook statement advises parents and students to be aware of their surroundings.

Casper residents should call the Casper Police Department with any sightings, and under no circumstances should approach the animal.

Wild animal sightings in Casper are not altogether uncommon. In June of 2022, a black bear was spotted in a west Casper neighborhood. That bear was caught and relocated to the Bighorn Mountains. In October a bull moose was spotted in Evansville.

A Facebook user posted in a pets lost-and-found group around 2 a.m. Wednesday about seeing lion in the area between 12th and 14th Streets and on Walsh Drive. Casper police, NSCO and Wyoming Game and Fish had no information when called by a Star-Tribune reporter Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.