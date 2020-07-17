New Visit Casper campaign targets locals' friends and families, rather than national tourist market

Natrona County’s tourism bureau launched a new campaign this week, pivoting its strategy from a national tourist market to the friends and families of those already living in the community.
The campaign launches as the number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming is increasing at the highest rate since the pandemic began. Kaufman said the health of residents is Visit Casper’s top priority, and she hopes this new campaign is an appropriate balancing act.
“If it gets to a point where data shows us it’s no longer responsible to do this, we would certainly pivot the resource to something that is,” Kaufman said.
The new campaign — dubbed “Visit Me in Casper” — targets residents rather than visitors. It asks people who already live in Casper to invite their friends and family for a summer trip, and then play tour guide.
But there’s an interactive component to the marketing as well. Visit Casper, the business arm of the county’s travel and tourism bureau, will pay for residents to send postcards to their loved ones far away.
How does it work? Residents can go to visitcasper.com/visitme. There they will find a webpage with a call to action to “Invite your family and friends to visit you in Casper.”
From there, you click a link and are taken to an online form where you can pick one of three postcard designs, add your own message and send it off. The cost of the card and postage are completely covered by Visit Casper.
The mission is twofold, explained Amber Scherlin, Visit Casper’s marketing manager.
She said of course the agency wants to see outside visitors come to Casper, but this approach also encourages residents to revisit parts of their community in a new light — as tour guides for their loved ones.
This taps into a goal Kaufman has long promoted — getting residents to be ambassadors of Natrona County.
“When you like where you live, you are more likely to invite people to visit,” Kaufman said.
Visit Casper has put resources toward this goal in the past, including for the website 5150local.com.
The data supports this type of approach as well. Based on a 2018 visitor profile survey, 31% of Natrona County guests come because they are visiting friends and family. Moreover, 75% of residents on average say they invite between 1 and 10 loved ones to visit each year.
“So we know people are doing it,” Kaufman said.
Now Visit Casper is just going to be picking up the tab for the invite.
As far as how long this campaign will last, Kaufman said it’s currently planned as a summer effort. Whether it becomes a recurring summer feature will likely depend on how utilized it is this year.
In January, the agency launched it’s The One & Only campaign — highlighting all the things about Casper that make it unique. Kaufman and her team hoped to market it to a national audience. But with travel sentiments still low because of the coronavirus and health officials urging limited travel, Visit Casper has pivoted to this more local approach.
“(The pandemic) really tied our hands from a traditional tourism marketing standpoint,” Kaufman said, because it didn’t feel appropriate to market the community to a national or global audience.
The new campaign won’t cost the agency additional dollars, but instead reroutes money that had been earmarked for national marketing plans.
Visit Casper is funded by the 4% lodging tax charged in the county. Kaufman has already predicted a worst-case scenario of a potential $1 million loss in that revenue this fiscal year — a fair reflection of tourist activity in the area. Still, while the worst-case scenario is grim, Kaufman is hopeful the agency will come out the other side in more of the middle-ground territory.
Hotel occupancy rates are beginning to indicate a positive turn in the county’s travel economy. In April, the first month the agency had complete data for how COVID-19 was affecting tourism, hotel occupancy sank below 20%. Right now, it’s between 45 and 50%.
Kaufman’s worst-case model didn’t project occupancy to rise above 30% before August.
She said she’s been surprised to see such high occupancy, given those estimates, but it bodes well for the local economy. For reference, 65 to 70% occupancy is typical for summer months in Natrona County.
Kaufman has said regardless of how robust tourism is this season in the county, this year is an opportunity to invest in tourism infrastructure for the future.
Kaufman, who is also a county commissioner currently running for another term, has focused much of her goals in that position around the county’s natural resources and maintenance of those assets.
Her hope is those investments will pay off in years to come.
If last year is any indication, it’s a safe bet. 2019 marked the county’s best tourism year on record. About 100,000 more people visited the area than did in calendar year 2018.
“The good news is, when the opportunity is there, tourism in Natrona County is alive and well,” Kaufman said in April.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.