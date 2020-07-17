New Visit Casper campaign targets locals' friends and families, rather than national tourist market

From there, you click a link and are taken to an online form where you can pick one of three postcard designs, add your own message and send it off. The cost of the card and postage are completely covered by Visit Casper.

The mission is twofold, explained Amber Scherlin, Visit Casper’s marketing manager.

She said of course the agency wants to see outside visitors come to Casper, but this approach also encourages residents to revisit parts of their community in a new light — as tour guides for their loved ones.

This taps into a goal Kaufman has long promoted — getting residents to be ambassadors of Natrona County.

“When you like where you live, you are more likely to invite people to visit,” Kaufman said.

Visit Casper has put resources toward this goal in the past, including for the website 5150local.com.

The data supports this type of approach as well. Based on a 2018 visitor profile survey, 31% of Natrona County guests come because they are visiting friends and family. Moreover, 75% of residents on average say they invite between 1 and 10 loved ones to visit each year.

“So we know people are doing it,” Kaufman said.