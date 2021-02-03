No. 10 Casper College women's basketball survives double-OT thriller to move to 5-0

The Casper College women's basketball team found a way. Trailing most of the second half and down 66-55 with less than 7 minutes remaining, the 10th-ranked T-Birds rallied for a 95-88 double-overtime victory against No. 22 Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
After former Cheyenne East standout Ky Buell scored on a put-back to give the Cougars the 11-point lead, the T-Birds (5-0) slowly began to chip away. Freshman Kate Robertson (Natrona County) knocked down a mid-range jumper and sophomore Marija Bakic followed with a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 66-60.
The T-Birds went on a 6-0 run, capped by Natalia Otkhmezuri's pull-up on a fast break to lead 70-68 with 2:20 on the clock. Buell, who finished with 12 points before fouling out, answered with a 3-pointer to put Western Nebraska back in front. A free throw from Bakic and two from Kobe King-Hawae gave the T-Birds a two-point lead but King-Hawae fouled out on the ensuing possession and the Cougars made two from the charity stripe to tie the game at 73-all. Both teams had chances to win the game in regulation, but turned the ball over.
Neither team led by more than two points in the first overtime, and Otkhmezuri had a chance to end things when she was fouled with 1.2 seconds on the clock. She made the first free throw but the second rattled out and the fans settled back into their seats for more basketball.
The T-Birds took control from there. Robertson scored on a tough up-and-under move and Bakic followed with two free throws. The Cougars responded with four quick points, but Otkhmezuri gave the home team the lead for good with a 3-pointer.
With King-Hawae, who has already signed with Texas, on the bench for a large majority of the first half, Western Nebraska threatened to seize the momentum. But freshman guard Joseanna Vaz scored 14 of her team-high 19 points in the quarter to help Casper College take a 39-37 advantage into the halftime locker room.
Vaz was one of five T-Birds to finish in double figures as Otkhmezuri added 18, Bakic had 15 and Robertson and Belen Morales Lopez pitched in 11 apiece.
The T-Birds won't have long to enjoy the victory as they host undefeated Utah State Eastern on Thursday. Casper College has now won 20 consecutive games dating back to last season.
