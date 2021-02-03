No. 10 Casper College women's basketball survives double-OT thriller to move to 5-0

The Casper College women's basketball team found a way. Trailing most of the second half and down 66-55 with less than 7 minutes remaining, the 10th-ranked T-Birds rallied for a 95-88 double-overtime victory against No. 22 Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

After former Cheyenne East standout Ky Buell scored on a put-back to give the Cougars the 11-point lead, the T-Birds (5-0) slowly began to chip away. Freshman Kate Robertson (Natrona County) knocked down a mid-range jumper and sophomore Marija Bakic followed with a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 66-60.

The T-Birds went on a 6-0 run, capped by Natalia Otkhmezuri's pull-up on a fast break to lead 70-68 with 2:20 on the clock. Buell, who finished with 12 points before fouling out, answered with a 3-pointer to put Western Nebraska back in front. A free throw from Bakic and two from Kobe King-Hawae gave the T-Birds a two-point lead but King-Hawae fouled out on the ensuing possession and the Cougars made two from the charity stripe to tie the game at 73-all. Both teams had chances to win the game in regulation, but turned the ball over.