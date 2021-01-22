No. 12 Casper College opens with two impressive road victories

No. 12 Casper College got its 2021 season off to a flying start over the weekend. Friday, the Thunderbirds jumped out to an early lead at No. 22 College of Southern Idaho and put the game away with a dominating fourth quarter in an 83-67 season-opening victory.

The T-Birds followed that up with a 64-62 win on Saturday over Snow College at the CSI Classic on Kobe King-Hawae's 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining.

In Friday's win, sophomore guard Natalia Otkhmezuri made 6 of 11 shots from behind the arc and finished with a game-high 24 points to lead the T-Birds to their 16th consecutive victory dating back to last year.

King-Hawae, a sophomore transfer from Gillette College, had a double-double in her first game as a T-Bird, finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Center Belen Morales Lopez came off the bench to score 14 points on 7 of 9 shooting.

The T-Birds dominated the Golden Eagles on the boards as they finished with a 54-26 rebounding advantage.

In the win over Snow, Otkhmezuri had a team-high 11 points while Joseana Vaz and Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) added nine points apiece. King-Hawae finished with just seven, but had the most important three of the game.

