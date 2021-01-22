 Skip to main content
No. 12 Casper College rolls over No. 22 College of Southern Idaho
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 12 Casper College rolls over No. 22 College of Southern Idaho

No. 12 Casper College jumped out to an early lead at No. 22 College of Southern Idaho and put the game away with a dominating fourth quarter in an 83-67 season-opening victory Friday.

Sophomore guard Natalia Otkhmezuri made 6 of 11 shots from behind the arc and finished with a game-high 24 points to lead the T-Birds to their 16th consecutive victory dating back to last year.

Sophomore transfer Kobe King-Hawae had a double-double in her first game as a T-Bird, finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Center Belen Morales Lopez came off the bench to score 14 points on 7 of 9 shooting.

The T-Birds dominated the Golden Eagles on the boards as they finished with a 54-26 rebounding advantage.

