No. 25 Gonzaga runs away from Wyoming Cowgirls in 89-50 rout
No. 25 Gonzaga runs away from Wyoming Cowgirls in 89-50 rout

For one quarter Tuesday night, the Wyoming women's basketball team was in position to pull off the upset of No. 25 Gonzaga. The Cowgirls even led the Bulldogs 18-16 on a basket from senior transfer Dagny Davidsdottir with 1 minute, 27 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

The lead didn't last. Gonzaga (2-2) scored the final four points of the quarter and the first 12 points of the second quarter on its way to an 89-50 victory at the Arena-Auditorium.

“I knew it was going to be a challenge for us, after watching them on film, for us to defend their bigs and then everybody else," UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said in a release. "They executed and came in with a chip on their shoulder and played that way. We have to learn to be able to answer that.”

Wyoming (1-1) cut the lead to 10 points on three occasions, the last time coming on a bucket from junior Quinn Weidemann early in the second half to make it 42-32. But the Bulldogs knocked down three 3-pointers as part of a 9-2 run to retake control.

Gonzaga shot 60 percent (12 of 20) from behind the arc and 55 percent (22 of 60) from the field while holding UW to 34.6 percent (18 of 52) from the field and 29.2 percent (7 of 24) from distance.

Weidemann led the Cowgirls with eight points, and Davidsdottir, McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) and Alba Sanchez Ramos added seven apiece. Jaye Johnson (Natrona County) pitched in six points on two 3-pointers off the bench.

UW opens Mountain West play this weekend when it plays at UNLV on Saturday and Monday..

