No. 3 Casper College women's basketball falls in OT in Region IX title game

The Casper College women's basketball team's bid for a perfect season ended Saturday with a 94-89 overtime loss to Otero Junior College in the Region IX championship game in La Junta, Colorado.

The No. 3 Thunderbirds (22-1) had a chance to win the game in regulation, but with the score tied at 78-all Joseana Vaz was called for charging with 4.3 seconds remaining. The host Rattlers' desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer hit off the front rim.

The T-Birds led 78-75 with 26.7 seconds left when Natalia Otkhmezuri made 1 of 2 free throws. But OJC's Krystina Hagood knocked down a 3 with 7.3 seconds on the clock to tie the game.

Casper College took an 82-80 lead in overtime, but the Rattlers got an old-fashioned three-point play to take the lead for good with 3:48 remaining. OJC scored at the rim on five straight possessions in the extra session to take a five-point lead at 92-87.

Kobe King-Hawea had a steal and layup to make it 92-89 with 1:08 to play, but the T-Birds were unable to get a stop on the other end.

Otkhmezuri led the T-Birds with 21 points while King-Hawea added 20 and 11 rebounds.

Casper College will find out early this week if it will receive an at-large bid to the NJCAA Championship later this month in Lubbock, Texas.

