No. 6 Casper College women's basketball improves to 14-0 with win at Central Wyoming

The sixth-ranked Casper College women's basketball team built a 42-19 lead and rolled to an 87-43 win at Central Wyoming College on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds (14-0, 4-0 Region IX North) were led by Kobe King-Hawea, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Also scoring in double figures for the T-Birds were Sofie Hauge with 18, Natalia Otkhmezuri with 16 and Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) with 10.

Casper College was 33 of 61 (54.1%) from the field while holding CWC to a 16-of-53 (30.2%) performance.

The T-Birds return to the court Wednesday at Northwest College.

