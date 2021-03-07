No. 6 Casper College women's basketball improves to 14-0 with win at Central Wyoming

The sixth-ranked Casper College women's basketball team built a 42-19 lead and rolled to an 87-43 win at Central Wyoming College on Saturday.
The Thunderbirds (14-0, 4-0 Region IX North) were led by Kobe King-Hawea, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Also scoring in double figures for the T-Birds were Sofie Hauge with 18, Natalia Otkhmezuri with 16 and Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) with 10.
Casper College was 33 of 61 (54.1%) from the field while holding CWC to a 16-of-53 (30.2%) performance.
The T-Birds return to the court Wednesday at Northwest College.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
