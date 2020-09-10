 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beverley Kay Wheeler
View Comments

Beverley Kay Wheeler

{{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Beverley Kay Wheeler, 76, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Refreshments will follow.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News