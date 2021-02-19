Platte River Trails saw pandemic boom, new public art in 2020

“We’d like to draw a different user out there, somebody who’s just out for a stroll with their family or their grandmother and maybe they love art,” Emery said. “We’d like to do the best we can to make our trails and our public spaces real delights for people.”

In 2021, works included in Art for the Trails will be for sale to benefit the artists. If the trust generates enough revenue, they’ll also be looking to install another permanent piece.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Their donations took a slight hit during the pandemic, especially after the trust was forced to cancel some of its biggest fundraising events of the year. Riverfest, held virtually in August, raised about one-eighth of what it would bring in in a typical year, according to Emery.

But the majority of the funding for the trails comes from city or county 1-cent funds, which allowed the trust to complete some vital maintenance in 2020. Emery said they repaired parts of the River Trail that were over 25 years old, and reconstructed the old asphalt trail around Riverview Park. That trail is part of an ongoing effort, Emery said, to link North Casper to the River Trail, one of two main arteries or “spine trails” that feed into smaller neighborhood trails.