Players to watch in the 2020 prep golf season

With just three returning individual champions and some defending state team champs hit hard by graduation, don't be surprised to see some new names (and teams) atop the leaderboard when the 2020 Wyoming prep golf season comes to a conclusion in mid-September.
This season was already expected to be one to watch as COVID-19 has caused the Class 3A state meet to move from Lyman to Lander and back to Lyman, with Evanston's Purple Sage Course serving as the host. And, outside of the state meet, all other meets will be limited to four teams.
Yes, the 2020 prep golf season, which tees off Thursday, will definitely be one to remember.
Start with the state's biggest classification where the Kelly Walsh boys could be hard-pressed to win their fourth consecutive state title. The Trojans have to replace their top five golfers, including 2019 gold medalist Taj Sutherland. That could leave the door open for Natrona County. Last year's runner-up returns its top three golfers -- Braden Barr, Caden Bertagnole and Iszac Bertagnole -- as the Mustangs shoot for their first state title since 1993.
On the girls side, Thunder Basin appears poised to defend its first state title. The Bolts return last year's winner in senior Maria Farnum as well as senior Karissa Tranas (fourth last year), junior Darby Barstad (5th) and senior Arilyn Johnson (tied for 8th).
While Thunder Basin might be the team favorite, Farnum will need to hold off a talented field that returns nine of the top 10 state placers from last year. Runner-up Sheridan boasts individual silver medalist Samantha Spielman, who is just a sophomore, and junior Libby Gardner.
The 3A boys has a clear team favorite in Worland as the runner-up Warriors return their top five golfers. Leading the way is junior Karsten Simmons, who finished second last year after claiming gold as a freshman. The Warriors also bring back seniors JT Klinghagen and Logan Foote, who were fifth and eighth, respectively, at state in 2019.
Defending state champ Lander lost most of its top players to graduation, but the Tigers do return the individual gold medalist in senior Jaren Calkins.
The 3A girls race appears to be wide open, with both defending champ Riverton and runner-up Lander having to replace the majority of their top players. The Wolverines' Sierra Brubaker will be the odds-on favorite after winning silver last year.
In 2A, the Sundance girls have to replace state champ Sheridan Schubarth, but juniors Allie Crawford and Tairyn Richards had top-10 finishes last year and have the Bulldogs poised to repeat. Tongue River, last year's runner-up, also returns two top-10 placers in Taylor Mudd and Grace Sopko. And Upton might not figure into the team race, but sophomore Brooklyn Materi will be looking to go from silver to gold this year.
The Thermopolis boys made it back-to-back titles behind junior Hardy Johnson, who is seeking his third individual state championship. The Bobcats return three of their top four golfers, but should be challenged by Big Horn as last year's runner-up returns its top four players.
How it all plays out remains to be seen, but the Wyoming State High School Activities Association has protocols in place -- limiting the number of players on the course, shotgun starts and no players allowed on the putting green or the driving range, along with other restrictions -- designed to ensure the safety of all players. And if all goes as planned, Wyoming will have its first state champions in six months when the state meets are played Sept. 18-19.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.