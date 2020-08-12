Players to watch in the 2020 prep golf season

While Thunder Basin might be the team favorite, Farnum will need to hold off a talented field that returns nine of the top 10 state placers from last year. Runner-up Sheridan boasts individual silver medalist Samantha Spielman, who is just a sophomore, and junior Libby Gardner.

The 3A boys has a clear team favorite in Worland as the runner-up Warriors return their top five golfers. Leading the way is junior Karsten Simmons, who finished second last year after claiming gold as a freshman. The Warriors also bring back seniors JT Klinghagen and Logan Foote, who were fifth and eighth, respectively, at state in 2019.

Defending state champ Lander lost most of its top players to graduation, but the Tigers do return the individual gold medalist in senior Jaren Calkins.

The 3A girls race appears to be wide open, with both defending champ Riverton and runner-up Lander having to replace the majority of their top players. The Wolverines' Sierra Brubaker will be the odds-on favorite after winning silver last year.