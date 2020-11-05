Prep football: Class 4A semifinals breakdown

No. 4 Sheridan (7-3) at No. 1 Cheyenne East (9-1), 6 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The defending state champ Broncs defeated Rock Springs 35-6; the T-Birds routed Laramie 49-7.

THIS SEASON: The T-Birds got a late touchdown to win 16-14 at Sheridan in Week 4.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Sheridan is 4-1 all-time against East in the postseason, with its most recent victory coming in the 2016 quarterfinals. The T-Birds' only postseason win over the Broncs was a 28-27 victory in the 2013 semifinals on their way to winning the state title.

KEY TO AN UPSET: The Broncs need to find a way to slow down East QB Graedyn Buell and the T-Birds' passing attack.

No. 7 Kelly Walsh (5-5) at No. 3 Thunder Basin (8-2), 6 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Trojans knocked off 2 seed Cheyenne Central 28-14; the Bolts rallied for a 19-14 victory against Natrona County.

THIS SEASON: Thunder Basin ran over Kelly Walsh for a 35-13 road victory in Week 5.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: In the only playoff matchup between the teams, the Trojans rolled to a 30-12 victory in the 2017 quarterfinals.

KEY TO AN UPSET: The Trojans not only have to contain Thunder Basin RB Jaxon Pikula but they have to sustain drives that finish in the end zone.

