Prep football: Class 4A semifinals breakdown

No. 4 Sheridan (7-3) at No. 1 Cheyenne East (9-1), 6 p.m., Friday
LAST WEEK: The defending state champ Broncs defeated Rock Springs 35-6; the T-Birds routed Laramie 49-7.
THIS SEASON: The T-Birds got a late touchdown to win 16-14 at Sheridan in Week 4.
PLAYOFF HISTORY: Sheridan is 4-1 all-time against East in the postseason, with its most recent victory coming in the 2016 quarterfinals. The T-Birds' only postseason win over the Broncs was a 28-27 victory in the 2013 semifinals on their way to winning the state title.
KEY TO AN UPSET: The Broncs need to find a way to slow down East QB Graedyn Buell and the T-Birds' passing attack.
No. 7 Kelly Walsh (5-5) at No. 3 Thunder Basin (8-2), 6 p.m., Friday
LAST WEEK: The Trojans knocked off 2 seed Cheyenne Central 28-14; the Bolts rallied for a 19-14 victory against Natrona County.
THIS SEASON: Thunder Basin ran over Kelly Walsh for a 35-13 road victory in Week 5.
PLAYOFF HISTORY: In the only playoff matchup between the teams, the Trojans rolled to a 30-12 victory in the 2017 quarterfinals.
KEY TO AN UPSET: The Trojans not only have to contain Thunder Basin RB Jaxon Pikula but they have to sustain drives that finish in the end zone.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.