Prep football: Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central preview

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
QUICK START: Kelly Walsh QB Trenton Walker scored on an 80-yard touchdown run on the Trojans' first play from scrimmage. On their second play RB Cam Burkett sprinted 99 yards for a score. KW found the end zone on its first seven possessions on its way to a 54-14 rout of Cheyenne South.
"That's the third time we've scored a touchdown on our first play," second-year KW coach Aaron Makelky said after the game.
A quick start this week would be a bonus against No. 3 Central.
STEP UP IN COMPETITION: Obviously, Central figures to be a much tougher test for the Trojans than South was. The Indians scored the final 21 points of the game in a 35-21 Week 0 win at Natrona County and advanced to the state semifinals last year for the first time since 2009. And while KW was clicking on all cylinders in the opening week, the Trojans haven't defeated a team with a winning record in three years.
"(This) week it’s going to be ramped up tenfold,” Makelky said after the South game, “especially with us being on the road.”
CENTRAL CHALLENGE: The Tribe totaled 400 yards of total offense (269 passing, 131 rushing) in the win over Natrona County, with QB Andrew Cummins throwing 3 touchdown passes, RB Carter Lobatos running for 126 yards and WR Andrew Johnson catching 8 passes for 145 yards and 2 scores. NC also committed 4 turnovers, however.
GETTING OFFENSIVE: Sure, it was only one game and it was against a young undersized opponent, but KW put up some impressive offensive stats last week. The Trojans racked up 482 yards (361 rushing, 121 passing) on just 29 plays, averaging 16.6 yards per play.
