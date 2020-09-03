Prep football: Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central preview

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

QUICK START: Kelly Walsh QB Trenton Walker scored on an 80-yard touchdown run on the Trojans' first play from scrimmage. On their second play RB Cam Burkett sprinted 99 yards for a score. KW found the end zone on its first seven possessions on its way to a 54-14 rout of Cheyenne South.

"That's the third time we've scored a touchdown on our first play," second-year KW coach Aaron Makelky said after the game.

A quick start this week would be a bonus against No. 3 Central.

STEP UP IN COMPETITION: Obviously, Central figures to be a much tougher test for the Trojans than South was. The Indians scored the final 21 points of the game in a 35-21 Week 0 win at Natrona County and advanced to the state semifinals last year for the first time since 2009. And while KW was clicking on all cylinders in the opening week, the Trojans haven't defeated a team with a winning record in three years.

"(This) week it’s going to be ramped up tenfold,” Makelky said after the South game, “especially with us being on the road.”