Prep football: Week 1 predictions

Gillette at Laramie
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central
Sheridan at Cheyenne South
Thunder Basin at Rock Springs
Natrona County at Cheyenne East
Powell at Worland
Shoshoni at Southeast
Snake River at Hanna
Pinedale at Glenrock
Greybull at Moorcroft
Jack's picks: Gillette, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East, Powell, Southeast, Snake River, Glenrock, Greybull.
Josh's picks: Gillette, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Natrona County, Worland, Southeast, Snake River, Glenrock, Moorcroft.
