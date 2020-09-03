 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 1 predictions
Gillette at Laramie

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central

Sheridan at Cheyenne South

Thunder Basin at Rock Springs

Natrona County at Cheyenne East

Powell at Worland

Shoshoni at Southeast

Snake River at Hanna

Pinedale at Glenrock

Greybull at Moorcroft

Jack's picks: Gillette, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East, Powell, Southeast, Snake River, Glenrock, Greybull.

Josh's picks: Gillette, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Natrona County, Worland, Southeast, Snake River, Glenrock, Moorcroft.

Jack Nowlin
Joshua Wolfson

Joshua Wolfson
