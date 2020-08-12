You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep golf results
View Comments
agate

Prep golf results

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Wednesday

Snake River Shootout

at Jackson

Girls

Team: Jackson +56, Star Valley +118

Individual: Jacqueline Neishabouri, Jac, 87; Vivian Herr, Jac, 89; Sara White, Jac, 96; Martha Olson, Jac, 100; Marena Herr, Jac, 101; Taylor Erickson, SV, 103.

Boys

Team: Jackson +67, Star Valley +95

Individual: Hayes Millham, Jac, 84; Adam Russell, Jac, 85; PJ Horsely, SV, 89; Ridge King, Jac, 92; Karsen Spaulding, SV, 93.

Thursday

Gillette Invite

WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Sheridan, Riverton, Buffalo.

Park County Shootout

at Cody

WHO'S HERE: Cody, Lander, Worland, Thermopolis, Lovell, Powell.

Wheatland Invite

WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Douglas, Torrington, Rawlins.

Sundance Invite

WHO'S HERE: Sundance, Moorcroft, Upton.

Wright Invite

WHO'S HERE: Wright, Tongue River, Big Horn, Lusk.

Friday

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central

Cody Invite

WHO'S HERE: Cody, Worland, Thermopolis, Lovell, Powell.

Kemmerer Invite

WHO'S HERE: Kemmerer, Star Valley, Pinedale, Lyman.

Newcastle Invite

WHO'S HERE: Newcastle, Sundance, Wright.

Upton Invite

WHO'S HERE: Upton, Moorcroft, Lusk.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News