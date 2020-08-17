Prep golf schedule

Monday
Lander Invite
WHO'S HERE: Lander, Riverton, Pinedale, Star Valley.
Thursday
Sheridan Invite
WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton.
Thursday-Friday
Douglas Invite
WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Wheatland, Torrington.
Star Valley Invite
WHO'S HERE: Star Valley, Green River, Kemmerer, Evanston, Pinedale.
Worland Invite
WHO'S HERE: Worland, Cody, Thermopolis, Lovell, Powell.
Friday
Sheridan Invite
WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Buffalo.
Sundance Invite
WHO'S HERE: Sundance, Upton, Wright, Lusk, Moorcroft.
