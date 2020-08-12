Prep golf schedule

Wednesday
Star Valley at Jackson
Thursday
Gillette Invite
WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Sheridan, Riverton, Buffalo.
Park County Shootout
at Cody
WHO'S HERE: Cody, Lander, Worland, Thermopolis, Lovell, Powell.
Wheatland Invite
WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Douglas, Torrington, Rawlins.
Sundance Invite
WHO'S HERE: Sundance, Moorcroft, Upton.
Wright Invite
WHO'S HERE: Wright, Tongue River, Big Horn, Lusk.
Friday
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central
Cody Invite
WHO'S HERE: Cody, Worland, Thermopolis, Lovell, Powell.
Kemmerer Invite
WHO'S HERE: Kemmerer, Star Valley, Pinedale, Lyman.
Newcastle Invite
WHO'S HERE: Newcastle, Sundance, Wright.
Upton Invite
WHO'S HERE: Upton, Moorcroft, Lusk.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.