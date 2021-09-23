Public health entities gear up for flu season amid COVID surge

The ongoing pandemic could complicate efforts to thwart the seasonal flu. Public health officials are gearing up for the annual flu season but national and local experts worry the marriage of COVID-19 and influenza could spell trouble for an already stretched hospital system.

"We're still seeing that our hospital capacity is kind of surging at the moment, and it's hard to know if that will continue or what that will look like through the winter and through the typical flu season," Casper health department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said.

The department is now working to promote both the COVID-19 vaccines and the seasonal flu shot.

For the month of October, much of the focus will be on the seasonal flu.

Severe flu-caused illnesses are not common, but are possible for anyone at any age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most people infected with any of the most common influenza strains will recover after a week or so of mild to moderate symptoms, but those older than 65 years old, those with chronic conditions and those younger than five years old are at a greater risk for complications.