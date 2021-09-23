Public health entities gear up for flu season amid COVID surge

The ongoing pandemic could complicate efforts to thwart the seasonal flu. Public health officials are gearing up for the annual flu season but national and local experts worry the marriage of COVID-19 and influenza could spell trouble for an already stretched hospital system.
"We're still seeing that our hospital capacity is kind of surging at the moment, and it's hard to know if that will continue or what that will look like through the winter and through the typical flu season," Casper health department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said.
The department is now working to promote both the COVID-19 vaccines and the seasonal flu shot.
For the month of October, much of the focus will be on the seasonal flu.
Severe flu-caused illnesses are not common, but are possible for anyone at any age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most people infected with any of the most common influenza strains will recover after a week or so of mild to moderate symptoms, but those older than 65 years old, those with chronic conditions and those younger than five years old are at a greater risk for complications.
During the 2018-19 flu season, 23 Wyoming residents died from influenza. Their average age was 77 years old. (The 2018-19 season is the most recent data publicly available from the Wyoming Department of Health.)
In 2020, many epidemiologists reported a flu season so mild, the illness was nearly non-existent. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Natrona County infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Dowell have both attributed the anomalous year to face masks and social distancing.
This season, masks have largely gone away, despite recommendations from the CDC, local and state health experts, which all encourage masking in areas with high virus transmission.
All but three Wyoming counties are currently seeing high or very high virus transmission rates based on the state health department’s metrics. The CDC puts every Wyoming community, and most of the nation, in the highest category.
More than 200 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide Thursday.
Bloom said that given the strain on statewide hospital resources, the best way for individuals to protect themselves from both illnesses are vaccines.
"You just never know what the hospital capacity and that resource will look like," Bloom said. "So this is the best way to protect yourself and kind of give yourself a better opportunity to ensure you can fight this off on your own."
The department has ordered about 1,500 doses this season. Last year, it administered just over 1,800 shots -- a slight increase from the prior season.
Bloom said they aren't sure what degree of turnout they will see this season.
Flu shots are on average between 40-60% effective at wholly preventing illness, but greatly effective at controlling the most severe viral symptoms.
"Flu shots lessen the severity of flu, but it also seems to lessen the amount of time that you're ill," Bloom added. "It is still worth it even though you could still get the flu.”
The same argument is being made for COVID-19 vaccines, which have a vastly higher efficacy rate than the flu shot. The Pfizer coronavirus shot is reportedly 88% effective at preventing symptoms and 96% effective at preventing severe illness from the delta variant, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Breakthrough cases (infections in immunized residents) are expected for both illnesses. But those persons will likely be able to fend off either virus at home, rather than requiring hospital attention.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department’s drive-through flu clinics are scheduled for Oct. 9, 13 and 23. The first and third clinic will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic on the 13th will last from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The department is also providing walk-in shots every Friday in October beginning Oct. 8.
Most insurance companies, including Wyoming’s primary insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield, cover flu shots. As does Medicare and Medicaid.
For the uninsured, the shots cost $25 each for a standard dose and $75 for high-dose shots.
Residents can also get those inoculations at Walmart, Walgreens and other retail pharmacies.
Walmart is holding a "wellness day" Friday to promote a laundry list of shots, from the influenza vaccine to measles.
Bloom said the health department will have inoculations for anyone 6 months old or older.
Anyone who needs a COVID-19 vaccine will have the option to knock both out at the same time.
The CDC says it is safe for both vaccines to be co-administered, though Bloom said they would put the shots in opposite arms to alleviate any potential discomfort from the double shots.
"We really want to focus on the flu vaccine, but if someone needs a COVID-19 vaccine while they're there for a flu shot, we'll definitely do that,” she said.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes