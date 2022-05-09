Return of Wyoming Outdoor Expo brings curiosity, discovery and stray fishing lines

“YES,” shouted six-year-old Canaan Miller, brandishing a fishing rod much taller than he was. “Mom, I got it!”

His mom, Natalie, looked on, smiling, as Canaan cast again and again, trying to hit one of the hula hoop targets scattered across the concrete floor of the Ford Wyoming Center. He’d gone fishing before, Natalie said. But he didn’t know how to fish yet.

A volunteer stood behind Canaan, patiently coaching him, offering pointers when the line went wild and praise for swings that were more controlled. This was a popular station at the Wyoming Outdoor Expo, and the handful of adults staffing it did the same thing for an endless stream of kids, many of whom had never held a fishing rod before.

The state agencies that put on the event — the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming State Parks’ Office of Outdoor Recreation — wanted it to be educational for people of all ages and experience levels. According to officials posted at booths throughout the arena on Saturday, its third and final day, turnout at the first in-person Outdoor Expo since 2019 reflected that aim.

Some of the kids and grown-ups in attendance encountered new ideas at every turn. Others could answer every question they were asked, and had come with questions of their own.

Interactive stations were, inevitably, swarmed. Small fingers fired air rifles and stroked the pelts of bears and wolves and deer and tapped on the glass tanks holding a dozen species of native fish (until they were promptly stopped by parents).

Henry Threlkeld, 4, stood on tiptoe to peer down at the bright orange fish eggs submerged in a tub of water.

“Can I touch them?” he asked the fish culturist in charge of the station.

When she said he could, Henry dipped a single, cautious finger into the water, carefully probing the eggs. He was enthralled. His dad said the family did plenty of fishing, but figured this was Henry’s first time seeing fish eggs.

Those eggs, according to a little girl holding a pink-and-gray fishing rod she’d earned for visiting enough stations, felt “like Orbeez.”

At the fish hatchery stand and all around the expo, state-employed experts and conservation advocacy groups distilled big ideas into simple ones.

A Game and Fish biologist used beavers to explain why riparian ecosystems matter and how they’re restored at a display complete with a beaver trap, a beaver pelt, before-and-after photos of ecosystems the animals had helped restore and clippings of the native trees their presence helps the agency cultivate.

“Have you ever been lost before?” Maggie Johnson, the wildlife disease biologist teaching survival tactics, asked those who stopped to check out the array of gear and DIY water filter spread across her table. “How did you feel when you were lost?”

Stephanie Estell, an aquatic invasive species specialist, showed passersby a chunk of pipe clogged with zebra mussels to demonstrate the importance of drying boats and gear to prevent invasive species from spreading into Wyoming’s waterways. “If you take the water away,” she told a group of elementary-aged kids and their parents, “eventually these species are going to die.”

One of those kids, convinced after the presentation that her own pet snail was an invasive New Zealand mudsnail, assured Estell that she would never release it back into the wild.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.