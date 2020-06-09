You are the owner of this article.
Roster released for canceled Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball games
PREP BASKETBALL

Roster released for canceled Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball games

The Wyoming rosters for this year’s Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball games were released Tuesday even though the games have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The games, which bring together the top senior basketball players from each state, were originally scheduled to be played this weekend in Sheridan and Billings, Montana.

Wheatland’s Luke Anderson, a 6-foot-1 guard, was named Mr. Basketball for Wyoming while Cheyenne East’s Ky Buell was chosen as Miss Basketball for the state.

The Class 3A Player of the Year, Anderson led the classification in scoring with 17.8 points per game.

He also averaged 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game for the Bulldogs, who entered the state tournament with a 21-4 record. He will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in the fall.

The 5-6 Buell averaged 21.3 points to lead Class 4A while pitching in a team-best 4.4 assists and 3.1 steals for the top-ranked T-Birds (23-3). Buell, who will play basketball at Western Nebraska Community College, was named a finalist for the Milward Simpson Award last week.

Rounding out the girls’ roster are six 4A players — East’s Madison Blaney, Cheyenne Central’s Ellie Fearneyhough, Natrona County’s Kate Robertson, Thunder Basin’s Jersie Taylor and Green River’s Ashelynn Birch and Madelyn Heiser — along with one each from the other classifications in Wheatland’s Danielle Brow (3A), Rocky Mountain’s Teagan Townsend (2A) and Rock River’s Delaney Qualls (1A).

Blaney, Taylor and Heiser will all play basketball next year at Sheridan College, which Fearneyhough will attend on a volleyball scholarship. Robertson will also stay in state and play for defending Region IX champ Casper College, while Birch (Utah State-Eastern), Qualls (Rocky Mountain College)and Townsend (Dickinson State) will play hoops outside the state’s borders. Brow will run cross country and track at the College of Southern Idaho.

The boys’ roster is loaded with Class 3A talent. In addition to Anderson, 3A invitees included Worland’s Luke Mortimer, Buffalo’s Hunter Peterson, Lander’s Niieihii Black, Star Valley’s Taylor Horsely and Newcastle’s Dylon Tidyman. Sheridan’s Gus Wright, Thunder Basin’s Blaine Allen and Cheyenne East’s Xavier McCord were selected from the 4A ranks; Pine Bluffs’ Michael Shain was the only 2A representative.

Tidyman and Peterson will both play at Sheridan College in the fall, with McCord (Laramie County Community College) and Black (Central Wyoming College) all opting to play in the Wyoming junior college ranks. Wright (Colorado State-Pueblo), Mortimer (Rocky Mountain College) and Shain (Dickinson State) will play hoops out of state and Allen will play football at Chadron State College. Horsley is uncommitted at this time.

The Montana boys have won 15 consecutive games in the series and lead all-time 61-27 while the Montana girls hold a 33-13 advantage.

