Roster released for canceled Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball games

The Wyoming rosters for this year’s Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball games were released Tuesday even though the games have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The games, which bring together the top senior basketball players from each state, were originally scheduled to be played this weekend in Sheridan and Billings, Montana.

Wheatland’s Luke Anderson, a 6-foot-1 guard, was named Mr. Basketball for Wyoming while Cheyenne East’s Ky Buell was chosen as Miss Basketball for the state.

The Class 3A Player of the Year, Anderson led the classification in scoring with 17.8 points per game.

He also averaged 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game for the Bulldogs, who entered the state tournament with a 21-4 record. He will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in the fall.

The 5-6 Buell averaged 21.3 points to lead Class 4A while pitching in a team-best 4.4 assists and 3.1 steals for the top-ranked T-Birds (23-3). Buell, who will play basketball at Western Nebraska Community College, was named a finalist for the Milward Simpson Award last week.